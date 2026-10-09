Official Cannabis resource reviews the spread of the Forum Cut, competing classification records and 81 historical flower tests

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., has published a dedicated Forum Cookies strain guide examining the history, reported lineage and historical laboratory data associated with one of the best-known cuts of Girl Scout Cookies, also commonly referred to as GSC.

Forum Cookies, also known as Forum Cut Cookies or GSC Forum Cut, is generally described as one of the early named cuttings associated with the broader Girl Scout Cookies family.

The guide focuses specifically on the Forum Cut rather than treating every product sold under the broader GSC or Cookies name as genetically identical.

From Online Grower Forums to a Recognized GSC Cut

According to genealogy records reviewed in the guide, the Forum Cut began circulating around 2008 and became associated with a grower known as Ghost.

The "Forum" name reflects the online grower communities where different Girl Scout Cookies cuts were discussed, compared and exchanged.

As with many cannabis strain names that spread through clone networks and informal cultivation communities, the historical record does not establish that every plant subsequently sold as Forum Cookies represents the same verified genetic material.

The guide therefore presents the available lineage information as a record of how the name has been used rather than as proof of genetic identity across all present-day products.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Forum Cookies Name

The guide also includes a Forum Cookies lab-test summary based on 81 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Forum Cookies name.

Across those records, the median total THC was 18.75%, while the middle half of results ranged from 15.71% to 21.20%.

For comparison, historical tests reported under the broader Girl Scout Cookies name produced a median total THC of 19.72% across 567 tests.

The difference illustrates why the guide separates Forum Cookies from the broader GSC label when reviewing historical laboratory records.

These figures are historical, name-matched observations. They do not establish that every sample shared identical genetics and should not be interpreted as a prediction of the potency or composition of any current Forum Cookies product.

Classification Records Also Vary

Sources reviewed for the guide do not describe Forum Cookies in exactly the same way.

Leafly and Weedmaps classify the strain as a hybrid, while other sources characterize it as more indica-leaning. Leafly user reports also commonly describe the strain as producing more energizing effects.

These descriptions are included as records of how the strain has been characterized by different sources and consumers, rather than as predictions of how an individual will respond.

By separating the Forum Cut from the wider Girl Scout Cookies family and comparing historical records across multiple sources, the guide is intended to clarify what is documented, what varies between sources and where uncertainty remains.

The full Forum Cookies strain guide is available at:

https://forumcookies.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://forumcookies.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is a network of strain-specific reference guides covering the history, reported genetics and available data associated with well-known cannabis strain names. The guides bring together cited source material while distinguishing documented information from conflicting or uncertain accounts.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@forumcookies.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: forumcookies.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/forum-cookies-strain-guide-examines-the-history-of-the-gsc-forum-1234971