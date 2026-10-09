Proposed first US data-centre acquisition offers expansion potential to 36 MW of total site power capacity, marking Gorilla's planned entry into the US AI infrastructure market and establishing the foundation for a scalable domestic platform -

Broader US expansion strategy targets more than 100 MW of capacity over the next 12-18 months, combining owned infrastructure, customer-led GPU deployments and dedicated project financing to accelerate Gorilla's next phase of growth -

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent in connection with the proposed acquisition of its first data centre in the United States.

The transaction represents a significant step in Gorilla's strategy to establish a substantial US AI infrastructure platform and the Company is targeting completion of the proposed acquisition by the end of November 2026.

The proposed acquisition concerns an existing operating data-centre facility with approximately 6 MW of current utility capacity and a pathway to 36 MW of total site power capacity. During the diligence process to date, the project team has obtained written support from the local utility for approximately 30 MW of additional power, providing a pathway to approximately 36 MW of total site capacity. The utility has indicated an approximately 18-month delivery timetable for the additional capacity, subject to the required utility and site infrastructure works.

The facility is currently operational and includes existing colocation and office operations. Gorilla is reviewing the existing tenant base, rent roll, lease terms and historical operating performance as part of its confirmatory diligence. Jay Chandan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gorilla, said: "This is a defining step in Gorilla's expansion into the United States. We have spent considerable time evaluating how we enter this market and we believe the right approach is to own and control the infrastructure that sits underneath the AI economy.

We are not entering the United States simply to acquire a building. We are establishing the first piece of what we aim to become a significant AI infrastructure business. The combination of power, infrastructure, connectivity and customer demand gives us the opportunity to build something considerably larger from this initial platform.

Our objective is to control more of the infrastructure stack supporting our customers. Owning the data-centre platform gives us greater control over deployment timelines, power, cooling and operating economics. Combined with customer-led GPU deployment, we believe that creates a significantly stronger long-term business model.

We see the proposed acquisition as the foundation for a much broader US strategy. Our ambition is to build beyond 100 MW over the next 12-18 months, combining owned infrastructure, AI compute capacity and long-term customer relationships. We intend to move quickly, build intelligently and create a platform capable of supporting customers at meaningful scale."

A Strategic Entry into the US AI Infrastructure Market

The proposed acquisition comprises an existing data-centre facility with established electrical and cooling infrastructure, carrier-neutral connectivity and existing colocation and office operations.

The site offers significant expansion potential. Gorilla is evaluating a development programme capable of increasing total site power capacity to 36 MW, creating the potential for a substantially larger AI and high-performance computing deployment over time.

The proposed expansion would be undertaken in phases, with additional capacity aligned to customer requirements, available power and the technical configuration required for next-generation GPU systems.

The facility is currently revenue generating through existing colocation operations, which are expected to continue following the proposed acquisition, subject to confirmation of the underlying lease terms and transfer arrangements. Separately, Gorilla is engaging with prospective customers/offtakers regarding future AI compute and GPU capacity associated with the planned expansion of the site.

Infrastructure Designed for AI Scale

Gorilla's technical review is focused on the site's ability to support high-density AI computing and future expansion.

The Company is evaluating the existing electrical, cooling and network architecture alongside the infrastructure required for subsequent phases, including additional power delivery, distribution and direct liquid-cooling capability for future high-density GPU deployments.

Gorilla is also assessing the site's utility expansion path, technical upgrade requirements, development timetable and complete capital expenditure programme.

The Company intends to combine physical data-centre infrastructure with its existing AI, software and operational capabilities to create an integrated platform serving enterprise, cloud and AI customers.

Building Towards More Than 100 MW

Gorilla's ambition extends well beyond the proposed first acquisition.

The Company is targeting a US data-centre portfolio exceeding 100 MW of total site power capacity over the next 12-18 months, through a combination of additional acquisitions, expansion of existing infrastructure and customer-led AI compute deployments.

Gorilla is actively evaluating further opportunities across the United States, with a focus on sites offering attractive combinations of power availability, connectivity, expansion potential and customer demand.

The proposed first acquisition is intended to establish the operating foundation from which Gorilla can pursue that broader expansion strategy.

Transaction Status and Expected Timetable

Gorilla is progressing due diligence and transaction documentation with the objective of completing the proposed acquisition by the end of November 2026.

Current workstreams include detailed technical diligence, infrastructure assessment, utility and power verification, property and lease review, site inspection and preparation of the development programme for the facility.

The parties are now progressing confirmatory technical, commercial, financial and legal due diligence alongside negotiation of definitive transaction documentation. Completion would remain subject to satisfactory diligence, Gorilla's internal approvals, execution of definitive agreements and satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Bruce Bower, Chief Financial Officer of Gorilla, said: "We see an opportunity to build a meaningful US infrastructure platform with considerable long-term value. Our focus is on acquiring infrastructure that has both immediate utility and substantial expansion potential while maintaining disciplined investment criteria as we scale.

This first acquisition is intended to establish a strong operating base from which we can pursue additional capacity, customer-led deployments and future strategic opportunities across the United States."

Gorilla expects to provide further updates as the transaction progresses.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed acquisition and its anticipated completion by the end of November 2026, the potential expansion of the facility to 36 MW of total site power capacity, and Gorilla's plans to establish and expand its US AI infrastructure platform, including its target of exceeding 100 MW of total site power capacity over the next 12-18 months, customer-led GPU deployments and dedicated project financing. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including Gorilla's ability to complete satisfactory due diligence, obtain required approvals and third-party consents, negotiate and execute definitive documentation, secure necessary power and financing, complete infrastructure upgrades, obtain customer commitments and execute additional acquisitions and expansion projects, as well as the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla's future filings with the SEC, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

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