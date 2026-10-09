Industry leaders and regulators from around the world convened in Bermuda for discussions on investment, technology, and evolving global markets

Bermuda International Long Term Insurers and Reinsurers (BILTIR) hosted its 2026 Bermuda International Life Annuity Conference at the Hamilton Princess Beach Club last week, bringing together more than 750 executives, regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders from across the global long-term (re)insurance sector.

The conference welcomed attendees from 15 countries, with half traveling internationally. This year also marked the introduction of two technical sessions, giving attendees the opportunity to dive deeper into structured assets or AI integration, as well as two Deal Rooms designed for private conversations.

"Millions of policyholders around the world are depending on us to deliver on promises that extend for decades, and aging populations are only increasing the need for long-term financial security," said Natasha Scotland Courcy, Chair of BILTIR's Board of Directors and CEO and General Counsel at Athene Life Re. "The discussions at the conference highlighted the scale of that responsibility and the opportunity ahead, while reinforcing the important role Bermuda can play in delivering greater financial security for generations to come."

BILTIR welcomed General David H. Petraeus, Partner at KKR and former CIA Director, as this year's keynote speaker. General Petraeus examined shifting global power dynamics and how "new big ideas" drive business growth, pointing to Bermuda's ability to evolve alongside the needs of the (re)insurance industry.

The conference brought together leading regulatory voices from Bermuda and the U.S. Craig Swan, CEO of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, joined Suzanne Williams, CEO of BILTIR, for a discussion on Bermuda's regulatory credibility and competitiveness, while National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) President Scott White delivered a special address examining how rapid shifts in investment strategies and technological innovation have reshaped the supervisory landscape.

Panels explored the forces shaping the global long-term (re)insurance market, from risk transformation, structured assets, private credit, and AI to the U.S.-Bermuda value chain. Speakers examined geopolitical and demographic shifts affecting retirement and capital flows, Bermuda's expanding relationships across Asian markets, the factors that continue to attract and retain (re)insurance business in Bermuda, and more.

"The momentum extended past the stage, with attendees strengthening their relationships and sharing ideas about the opportunities within the (re)insurance industry," said Williams. "That level of energy and engagement is what makes this conference so valuable, and we are confident these conversations will continue well beyond our time together in Bermuda."

The 2026 conference was supported by Diamond Sponsors EY and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher Flom LLP (Skadden), as well as Platinum Sponsors Aegon and Athene. All sponsors' support helped bring the program to life and strengthen connections across the global long-term community.

Building on the conference's continued growth, BILTIR announced that the 2027 Bermuda International Life and Annuity Conference will expand to three days, taking place Monday, September 20, through Wednesday, September 22, 2027.

For more information about BILTIR, please visit its website. To stay up to date on the 2027 Bermuda International Life and Annuity Conference and future BILTIR events, follow BILTIR on LinkedIn.

About BILTIR

BILTIR represents Bermuda's leading long-term insurers and reinsurers, and is committed to supporting the long-term insurance and reinsurance industry's growth and success in Bermuda and globally. Since 2011, BILTIR has worked collaboratively across its membership to become a consistent and coherent voice for any concerns of the long-term insurance and reinsurance sector in Bermuda. BILTIR membership is comprised of 80 annuity, life insurance, and reinsurance businesses and servicing companies on the island. To learn more, visit https://www.biltir.bm/.

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