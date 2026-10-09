Keepit's AI Truth Cloud provides the trusted data foundation powering the next generation of enterprise AI.

Keepit, the vendor-independent SaaS data protection company helping organizations strengthen cyber resilience and business continuity, today announced that it is the recipient of the "Business Continuity Cyber Solution of the Year" award in the 10th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program. Conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization, the annual program recognizes the most innovative companies, products, and technologies driving progress in the global information security industry.

A reliable data foundation is key as AI adoption increases. Keepit offers one-of-a-kind vendor-neutral cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection. Its unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors ensures compliance with local regulations and mitigates the impact of ransomware while guaranteeing continuous data access, business continuity, and fast and effective disaster recovery. The company's AI Truth Cloud positions Keepit as the sovereign source of truth that enterprise AI can safely build on: data that is verifiable, governed, immutable, and proven.

"Thank you to CyberSecurity Breakthrough for 'Business Continuity Cyber Solution of the Year.' As AI transforms enterprise data, our immutable, verified, point-in-time backup serves as the trusted source of truth that enables customers to discover, govern, and activate their data with confidence," says Michele Hayes, CMO at Keepit.

In this landmark 10th year, the 2026 awards program received thousands of nominations from organizations in more than 20 countries around the world, representing breakthrough technologies from disruptive startups to established global enterprises. This year's winners embody the cutting edge of cybersecurity technology, delivering next-generation protection and resilience in today's increasingly complex threat landscape.

"Keepit protects your business continuity by serving as a trusted source of truth as AI reshapes the enterprise. Today, data is everything, putting data resilience at the center of business continuity. Increasing amounts of business-critical data live in SaaS applications, and this cloud data must be secured in case of human error, ransomware, or service provider downtime," said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Keepit delivers true SaaS data protection and is providing the trusted data foundation powering the next generation of enterprise AI."

About Keepit

As organizations adopt AI and agentic workflows, trusted and recoverable data becomes a business-critical foundation. Keepit delivers that foundation through a next-level SaaS data protection platform purpose-built for the cloud. Securing data in a vendor-independent cloud safeguards essential business applications, boosts cyber resilience, and future-proofs data protection. Unique, separate, and immutable data storage with no third-party sub-processors supports compliance with local regulations and helps mitigate the impact of ransomware while ensuring continuous data access, business continuity, and effective disaster recovery. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices, data centers, and partners worldwide, Keepit is trusted by thousands of organizations for its ease of use and effortless backup and recovery of cloud data.

For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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Contacts:

PR contact:

Katrine Palsby

kpa@keepit.com