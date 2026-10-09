GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Intersects Skarn 80 Metres from Prior Deep Skarn Intercept at Kuhn, Strengthening Evidence for Continuity

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to report that the final hole of its 2026 drill program at the Kuhn tungsten-skarn target has intersected skarn at depth from the Company's second drill pad (Pad B), approximately 80 metres south along strike from the newly discovered lower skarn previously intersected in GOH26-04 from the first drill pad (Pad A) as discussed in Company's September 24th, 2026 news release.

The two intercepts provide important new geological evidence as GoldHaven evaluates the potential continuity of the skarn system between drill sections. While laboratory assays are pending and additional drilling will be required to establish continuity, the result materially advances the Company's geological understanding of the scale and geometry of the Kuhn system.

GoldHaven has now completed eight holes totaling 1,729 metres at Kuhn. The drill has been mobilized to the D Zone, where drilling is underway targeting high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization.

Highlights

GOH26-08, drilled from Pad B, intersected skarn at depth approximately 80 metres south along strike from the newly discovered lower skarn previously intersected in GOH26-04 from Pad A.

The two skarn intercepts occur on separate drill sections and suggest continuity of the system between the two drill locations.

GOH26-04 intersected substantial skarn development, with the lower skarn interval currently interpreted at approximately 20-45 metres true thickness

Eight holes totaling 1,729 metres have now been completed at Kuhn, representing GoldHaven's first modern systematic drill test of the target.

Assays from the Kuhn program are pending and will determine the grade and significance of the skarn intersections.

Drilling is now underway at D Zone, where historical drilling returned 7.6 metres grading 240 g/t Ag, 4.73% Pb and 4.74% Zn.

Kuhn Drilling Completed

GoldHaven has completed its planned 2026 drilling at the Kuhn target, with eight holes totaling 1,729 metres of fan-style drilling from two drill pads approximately 80m apart. The program represents the Company's first modern, systematic drill campaign at Kuhn and was designed to improve the geological understanding of the geometry, thickness and continuity of the tungsten-bearing skarn system.

Earlier drilling in GOH26-04 intersected a newly identified skarn zone beneath the previously reported down-dip extension. The hole encountered multiple styles of skarn development, including magnetite, garnet and diopside skarn, together with zones of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization as well as stockwork style mineralization, hosted within a package of limestone, marble and dolomite. Based on the Company's current geological interpretation, the lower skarn interval in GOH26-04 is estimated at approximately 20-45 metres true thickness, depending on the interpretation and inclusion of associated stockwork-style mineralization. This interpretation remains preliminary and may be refined as additional geological, structural and assay information becomes available.

GOH26-08 Adds to the Geological Picture

The eighth and final hole of the Kuhn program, GOH26-08, also intersected skarn at depth. The intercept is located approximately 80 metres south along strike from the newly discovered lower skarn encountered in GOH26-04. The occurrence of skarn in both holes provides additional geological data suggesting continuity of the skarn system between drill sections.

Core from the Kuhn program is being logged, sampled and submitted for laboratory analysis. Assay results will ultimately determine the grade and significance of the observed skarn intervals, and results will be reported once received, reviewed and verified. Further drilling will be required to determine the structure, geometry, and continuity of this newly discovered mineralized formation.

Figure 1. GOH26-08 core from 220.0-220.3 m displaying semi-massive to massive sulphide skarn mineralization. Assays are pending.

Drilling Underway at D Zone

With drilling at Kuhn now complete for this season, the drill has been mobilized to the D Zone and drilling is underway. The D Zone / Magno area is a high-priority polymetallic target characterized by silver-lead-zinc mineralization hosted within carbonate rocks of the Lower Cambrian Atan Group. Historical and recent work has identified structurally controlled skarn and carbonate-replacement-style mineralization occurring as bedding-parallel "manto" bodies and crosscutting "chimney"-style zones.

Mineralization in the D Zone area includes galena, sphalerite, magnetite and locally massive sulphides, representing a distinctly different target style from the tungsten-focused Kuhn area. Historical drilling at D Zone included a reported interval of 7.6 metres grading 240 g/t silver, 4.73% lead and 4.74% zinc among other encouraging intercepts. This historical result predates NI 43-101 and has not been independently verified by a Qualified Person for GoldHaven.

The current drilling is designed to test the geometry and potential extensions of the historically identified silver-lead-zinc mineralization and to improve GoldHaven's understanding of the controls on mineralization. The Company intends to integrate the new drilling with historical geological information, surface geochemistry and modern geophysical data to refine the geological model and future targeting across the D Zone / Magno trend.

CEO Comment

GoldHaven President and CEO Rob Birmingham commented:

"Hole 8 is an important development for us at Kuhn. From our second drill pad, approximately 80 metres from Hole 4, we have again intersected skarn mineralization at depth. Seeing skarn in both locations is exactly the type of geological evidence we were hoping to establish with this first modern drill program.

We are still waiting for assays and further work will be required to determine continuity and grade, but we believe these results materially strengthen the geological case for a potentially larger skarn system at Kuhn. We have completed eight holes and 1,729 metres, and now have substantially more information to guide the next phase of exploration."

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo., B.Sc., a non-independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101, a BC licensed professional, and a consultant to the Company.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on advancing highly prospective mineral projects in North and South America. The Company's flagship asset is the district-scale Magno Project in the Cassiar District of northern British Columbia. GoldHaven also owns the Three Guardsmen copper-gold project in British Columbia and the Copeçal Gold Project in Mato Grosso, Brazil. In addition, the Company holds a portfolio of critical mineral projects in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Rob Birmingham, CEO

www.GoldHavenresources.com

info@goldhavenresources.com

Office Direct: (604) 629-8254

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE- Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, those listed below under the heading "Forward-Looking

Statements in This News Release" are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled", or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that there will be investor interest in future financings, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration and development of any future projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for exploration and development of future projects and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, the estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the inability of the Company to obtain the necessary financing required to conduct its business and affairs, as currently contemplated, the inability of the Company to enter into definitive agreements in respect of possible Letters of Intent, the timing and amount of estimated future production, the costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including by the Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with certain securities commissions in Canada. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

Forward-Looking Statements in This News Release

The following statements in this news release constitute forward-looking information:

The Company's interpretation that the skarn intercepts in GOH26-04 and GOH26-08 suggest continuity of the skarn system between drill sections, and the requirement for additional drilling to establish continuity and to determine the structure and geometry of the mineralized system

The Company's preliminary interpretation of the lower skarn interval in GOH26-04 as approximately 20-45 metres true thickness, and the potential for this interpretation to be refined as additional geological, structural and assay information becomes available

The expectation that pending assay results from the Kuhn program will determine the grade and significance of the observed skarn intervals, and the Company's intention to report results once received, reviewed and verified

The Company's belief that the results materially advance its geological understanding of the scale and geometry of the Kuhn system and strengthen the geological case for a potentially larger skarn system at Kuhn

The use of information from the Kuhn program to guide the next phase of exploration



The objectives of the current drilling at D Zone, including testing the geometry and potential extensions of the historically identified silver-lead-zinc mineralization and improving the Company's understanding of the controls on mineralization



The Company's intention to integrate the new drilling with historical geological information, surface geochemistry and modern geophysical data to refine the geological model and future targeting across the D Zone / Magno trend

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/343fa912-853c-4094-8a2f-5e45f99f57c3