Steve Merritt Enterprises: Steve and Gina Merritt Achieve LifeWave's Highest Rank 3 Star Presidential

Faith, Leadership and 37 Years of Network Marketing Experience Mark a Major Milestone.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Steve and Gina Merritt Achieve Highest Rank, 3 Star Presidential, at LifeWave, a significant personal milestone in their 37-year journey in network marketing.

For the Merritts, however, the accomplishment is about more than rank. They say their journey with LifeWave has been rooted in faith, family, leadership and helping others grow.

A Journey Rooted in Faith

Four years ago, Steve and Gina were searching for a new direction.

"We prayed for the right product and technology, company and owner,"

Gina says.

"We also prayed for God's favor over our family and the leaders He would bring into our lives. We believe those prayers were answered, and we give God the credit for the blessings we have experienced."

After decades in network marketing, the Merritts say they were highly selective about where they would build next. LifeWave's technology, leadership and founder David Schmidt's commitment to innovation captured their attention.

"We felt we had discovered something distinctive,"

Steve says.

"The technology and the vision behind the company were major reasons we chose LifeWave."

Developing Leaders

Steve and Gina have spent approximately 37 years in network marketing, developing their approach to leadership, mentorship and relationship-building.

They brought that experience to LifeWave and created the THIS IS IT System, a team-based training system focused on education, personal development, customer development and leadership.

"A strong system cannot depend on one person,"

Gina explains.

"We believe people benefit from learning from different leaders with different experiences and strengths."

Steve and Gina say watching members of their organization develop their skills and reach their own personal milestones has been one of the most rewarding parts of their LifeWave experience.

Technology That Got Their Attention

LifeWave's focus on innovation and patented technology was another important factor in the Merritts' decision.

They became particularly interested in X39 and the work of LifeWave founder and inventor David Schmidt.

"For us, David's long-term commitment to innovation and the intellectual property associated with LifeWave helped distinguish the company,"

Steve says.

*References to patents or patented technology do not establish product efficacy or imply government endorsement. Product representations should always be based on LifeWave's current, substantiated and company-approved materials.

Faith, Family, People and Purpose

Achieving 3 Star Presidential is a major personal accomplishment for Steve and Gina, but they say their priorities remain the same:

Faith. Family. Leadership. People. Purpose.

Family is at the heart of what Steve and Gina value most. With seven grandchildren and two more on the way, they say one of their greatest priorities is building their business in a way that allows family to remain part of their everyday lives.

They especially value the flexibility of an independent business that can be worked from different locations. For Steve and Gina, that flexibility has helped them stay connected with family while continuing to serve customers, mentor their organization and pursue their business goals.

Their goal is not to suggest that LifeWave guarantees a particular lifestyle, schedule or financial result. Rather, they say the ability to choose when and where they personally work has been meaningful to them as grandparents, parents and business owners.

"We're grateful for this milestone,"

Gina says.

"But what means the most to us is the people we have the opportunity to work with and mentor."

For Steve and Gina Merritt, 3 Star Presidential represents another chapter in a 37-year journey-and an opportunity to continue developing leaders and serving the people around them.

Important Disclosure

Steve and Gina Merritt's rank and business experience represent their individual results and should not be interpreted as typical or as a promise or guarantee of earnings, profitability, rank advancement or business success. Individual results vary and operating a LifeWave business involves expenses. Anyone considering the LifeWave opportunity should review LifeWave's current official compensation plan, income disclosure information and other company-approved materials.

References to X39, patents, research or technology are not intended to establish health or therapeutic benefits or imply government endorsement. Consumers and Brand Partners should rely on LifeWave's current, substantiated and company-approved materials regarding product benefits. Nothing in this article is intended to state or imply that a LifeWave product diagnoses, treats, cures, or prevents disease.

Get more information, facts and figures about LifeWave, click here for the LifeWave overview.

Media Contact:

Live2Win Media

Mia Whitt

Steve@SteveMerritt.com

1-561-316-0165

SOURCE: Steve Merritt Enterprises

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/steve-and-gina-merritt-achieve-lifewaves-highest-rank-3-star-pre-1233975