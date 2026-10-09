Regulatory News:

Trading in Medincell shares on Euronext Paris was suspended at the Company's request as of 9:00 a.m. CEST today, pending the publication of a press release.

Trading on Euronext Paris will resume on October 9, 2026 at 2:45 pm CEST.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage innovation-driven biopharmaceutical company developing and licensing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enable controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable depot.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023 (one- and two-month dosing), and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025 (one-month dosing). It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY

Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults received FDA approval in October 2026 with launch in the United States by Teva under the brand name WELTRUZA planned in Q4 2026. A European Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Olanzapine LAI was also accepted by EMA in May 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 150 people representing more than 27 nationalities.

medincell.com

UZEDY and WELTRUZA are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261009703707/en/

Contacts:

David Heuzé

Head of Corporate and Financial Communications, and ESG

david.heuze@Medincell.com +33 (0)6 83 25 21 86

Grace Kim

Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance

grace.kim@medincell.com +1 (646) 991-4023

Nicolas Mérigeau Gaëlle Fromaigeat

Media Relations

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Alban Dufumier

Investor Relations France

Medincell@newcap.eu +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94