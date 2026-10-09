RedChip Companies, Inc.: Gorilla Technology and Hoya Capital Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) and Hoya Capital on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, October 10, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, October 11, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

GRRR: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/grrr_access

HOYA: https://redchip.com/assets/access/hoya_access

GRRR: Scaling an Integrated AI Infrastructure Platform Across Asia and the Middle East

Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology Group, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's evolution from its core capabilities in edge AI, cybersecurity, video intelligence and smart-city technology into a broader AI infrastructure platform. Chandan explains that Gorilla is increasingly participating across the technology stack, including AI compute, GPU-as-a-Service, sovereign AI, data centers, cybersecurity and managed services. He sees Asia and the Middle East as key markets as governments and enterprises expand the physical and digital infrastructure required to deploy AI at scale.

Chandan also discusses execution of Gorilla's large-scale AI infrastructure deployments, including its expanded relationship with Yadaa and deployment at NeutraDC in Batam, Indonesia. He outlines the operational milestones investors should watch as contracted capacity moves toward revenue generation: hardware delivery, data-center readiness, installation and commissioning, customer acceptance, utilization, billing and cash collection. The interview also addresses Gorilla's financing strategy, with Chandan explaining that the Company is seeking to use project-level financing, vendor financing, strategic co-investment and capital recycling to support infrastructure deployments as the business scales.

The interview further explores Gorilla's longer-term opportunity as AI moves from centralized model training toward sovereign AI, regional inference hubs and distributed edge computing. Chandan believes this shift could expand demand for the combination of compute, data centers, connectivity, power, cybersecurity, edge AI and managed services that Gorilla is assembling across its platform. He says the Company's focus is on converting contracted capacity into operating infrastructure, infrastructure into utilization, and utilization into revenue and cash generation as Gorilla works to capitalize on its expanding AI infrastructure pipeline.

HOYA: Understanding the REIT Market and the Fundamentals Driving Real Estate Opportunities

David H. Auerbach, Chief Investment Officer of Hoya Capital, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show for a wide-ranging discussion of real estate investment trusts and their role within the broader investment landscape. Auerbach explains the REIT structure, the importance of dividend income and the everyday real estate underlying the sector, from cell towers and industrial properties to grocery-anchored shopping centers. He also discusses why small- and mid-cap REITs can merit particular attention from investors seeking income and growth opportunities.

Auerbach outlines several of the fundamentals investors can use to evaluate individual REITs, including funds from operations, adjusted funds from operations, dividend coverage, leverage, management quality and exposure to broader economic conditions. He also explains why publicly traded REITs should not necessarily be viewed through the same lens as the broader commercial real estate market, highlighting differences in balance-sheet structure, debt composition and maturity profiles that can affect how companies navigate changing interest-rate environments.

The interview further explores the significant differences among the more than 20 subsectors within the REIT universe. Auerbach points to senior housing, data centers, industrial real estate, select-service hotels and necessity-based retail as areas with notable underlying trends, while emphasizing greater selectivity in portions of the mortgage REIT market. He closes by discussing the potential advantages-and risks-of smaller REITs, where acquisitions, management execution and strategic transactions can have a more meaningful impact on growth, as well as the importance of evaluating a company's ability to sustain and grow its dividend over the long term.

GRRR is a client of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About Hoya Capital

Hoya Capital is a research-focused, SEC-registered investment advisory firm based in Rowayton, Connecticut, specializing in publicly traded real estate securities. The firm's expertise spans real estate securities research, portfolio management and index construction, with research covering REITs, housing, real estate sectors and income-oriented investing. Hoya Capital provides investment advisory services to individuals and institutions and publishes research and market commentary focused on trends shaping the publicly traded real estate industry. For more information, visit www.hoyacapital.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") and its business, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Gorilla's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Gorilla and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. Hoya Capital Real Estate ("Hoya Capital") is featured in this release for informational and educational purposes, and nothing contained herein regarding Hoya Capital or the REIT market should be construed as investment advice or as an offer, solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell any security, investment product or investment strategy. The information regarding Gorilla and Hoya Capital contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gorilla-technology-and-hoya-capital-interviews-to-air-nationally-1234948