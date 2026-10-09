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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 14:45 Uhr
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KoskiRent Oyj: Unanimous Resolution by the Sole Shareholder of KoskiRent Plc and Organization of the Board of Directors

KoskiRent Plc | Stock Exchange Release | October 09, 2026 at 15:45:00 EEST

The sole shareholder of KoskiRent Plc, KoskiRent Group Ltd, has, without convening a General Meeting, unanimously adopted the following resolutions in accordance with Chapter 5, Section 1, Subsection 2 of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act:

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed as three. Antti Keränen, Tapani Koski, and Veli Ollila were elected members of the Board of Directors to serve until the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Veli Ollila was elected Chair of the Board of Directors.

Antti Keränen, M.Sc. (Econ.), has extensive experience in the financial sector and has previously served, among other positions, as Chief Financial Officer of Bittium Plc and Investment Director at Sentica Partners. Tapani Koski has been an entrepreneur since 1985 and founded, among other businesses, NEK Ltd, a company specializing in truck equipment operating in the Nordic market. Veli Ollila, M.Sc. (Econ.), Master of Laws, has more than 30 years of experience in industrial businesses, corporate transactions, financing, restructuring and executive management. During his career he has served as Managing Director of Lännen Tractors Oy, Jackon Finland Oy and Thermisol Group Oy and as Chief Financial Officer of Panostaja Plc. In addition, he has held numerous board positions and positions of trust in industry organisations.

Additional information
Tarmo Urpilainen
Chief Financial Officer
tarmo.urpilainen@modulo.fi
+358 45 666 4133

About KoskiRent
KoskiRent Plc is a Finnish service company, established in 2013, specialising in rental solutions and space services for the public sector under the Modulo brand. We design healthy, sustainable, and adaptable facilities-built by our trusted subcontractor network and owned, leased, and managed by us for medium and long-term use. Our relocatable modular spaces, used mainly as schools and kindergartens, provide flexible, efficient, and sustainable space solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of users. KoskiRent Plc currently operates 22 units across Finland. The facilities meet the same standards as permanent construction while offering municipalities greater flexibility, faster delivery, more cost-efficient use of resources, and adaptability throughout their life cycle.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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