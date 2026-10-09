Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Declares Initial Cash Liquidating Distribution

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: ARI) today announced that the Board of Directors declared an initial cash liquidating distribution of $4.10 per share of common stock, which is payable on October 29, 2026 (the "Payment Date"), to common stockholders of record on October 20, 2026 (the "Initial Liquidating Distribution").

In addition, the Company announced that, in connection with the Initial Liquidating Distribution, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") has determined that the ex-dividend date for the Initial Liquidating Distribution will be October 30, 2026 (the "Ex-Dividend Date"), the first business day after the Payment Date.

The NYSE has advised the Company that, because the payment of the Initial Liquidating Distribution represents more than 25% of the price of the Company's shares of common stock, its shares of common stock will trade with "due bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the Initial Liquidating Distribution from the record date of October 20, 2026, through the closing of trading on NYSE on October 29, 2026, which is the Payment Date and the last day of trading before the Ex-Dividend Date (this period representing the "Dividend Right Period").

Stockholders who sell their shares of common stock during the Dividend Right Period will be selling their right to the Initial Liquidating Distribution, and such stockholders will not be entitled to receive the Initial Liquidating Distribution. Accordingly, if an investor wishes to receive the Initial Liquidating Distribution, the investor will need to hold its shares of common stock through and including the Payment Date. Due bills obligate a seller of shares of common stock to deliver the Initial Liquidating Distribution payable on such shares of common stock to the buyer (the "Dividend Right"). The record date of October 20, 2026, will be used as the date for establishing the due bill tracking of the Dividend Right to the holder of shares of common stock.

Due bill obligations are customarily settled between the brokers representing the buyers and the sellers of shares of common stock. The Company has no obligation for either the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of the Company's shares of common stock should consult their brokers before trading to be sure they understand the effect of NYSE's due bill procedures.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.

On September 29, 2026, the Company's stockholders approved the liquidation and dissolution of the Company in accordance with the plan of complete liquidation and dissolution. Prior to stockholder approval of the plan of complete liquidation and dissolution, the Company operated as a real estate investment trust that primarily originated, acquired, invested in and managed performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company plans to sell all assets in an orderly fashion and return net proceeds from asset sales and cash on hand to stockholders, subject to payment of the Company's liabilities and obligations and the creation of associated reserves. The Company is externally managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and an indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc., a high-growth, global alternative asset manager with approximately $1.05 trillion of assets under management as of June 30, 2026.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.apollocref.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company's business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. When used in this release, the words believe, expect, anticipate, estimate, plan, continue, intend, should, may or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: risks associated with the actual amount or timing of the Company's sales of assets and liquidating distributions; unexpected costs or unexpected liabilities that may arise from the transactions contemplated by the plan of complete liquidation and dissolution; and the Company's ability to realize the results of its plan of complete liquidation and dissolution. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements, and other risks, uncertainties and factors are based on the Company's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.