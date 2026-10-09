CleanSpark, Inc.: CleanSpark Releases September 2026 Operational Update

Closed previously announced $2.276 billion of senior secured notes

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) ("CleanSpark" or the "Company"), a market-leading data center developer, today released its unaudited Bitcoin mining and operations update for the month ended September 30, 2026.

As previously announced in our press release dated September 25, 2026, CleanSpark's wholly owned subsidiary, CSDC Finance I, LLC, closed on its $2.276 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.875% senior secured notes due 2031, funding our data center build-out for the lease that is expected to generate approximately $6.6 billion dollar of contracted revenue over the initial term.

"With non-dilutive bond financing now in place, our Sandersville project is fully funded through completion. This represents an important milestone for CleanSpark and reflects the confidence of the institutional capital markets in our strategy and long-term opportunity," said CEO and Chairman Matt Schultz. "In the meantime, we are continuing the commercial process across our entire portfolio and delivering continuous monetization of our contracted power through bitcoin mining. The demand for power and land, with the certainty to build, remains relentless, and I am excited to be kicking off our new fiscal year from a position of strength."

With our continued business evolution progressing, CleanSpark will transition to standard quarterly reporting consistent with peers in the energy and data center sectors, and monthly operational updates will be discontinued.

September 2026 Bitcoin Mining Highlights (Unaudited)

Production Metrics Bitcoin produced 529 Peak single day bitcoin production 18.99 Average daily bitcoin production 17.64 CY2026 bitcoin produced 5,432

Fleet Metrics Operational Hashrate1 50 EH/s Average operating hashrate 36.0 EH/s Peak efficiency of deployed fleet 16.07 J/Th Deployed fleet as of September 30 199,745

Power Portfolio Metrics GW under contract2 1.8 GW Utilized MW3 808 MW

Bitcoin Treasury Activity Total bitcoin holdings as of August 31 13,703 Bitcoin produced 529 Bitcoin sold at spot (2) Bitcoin sold pursuant to call exercises (700) Total bitcoin holdings as of September 304 13,530



Average price per bitcoin sold5 $72,928

1Operational Hashrate refers to the highest hashrate historically achieved concurrently by all installed and functional miners that were: properly racked and configured, supported by energized infrastructure, and capable of actively contributing to our mining pool or directly to the Bitcoin network.



2GW under contract includes all contracted power capacity for wholly owned or leased sites and excludes any other non-binding arrangements.



3Utilized MW represents the maximum megawatts used concurrently in support of the fleet's Operational Hashrate.



4As of September 30, 2026, CleanSpark's Bitcoin holdings were 13,530 in total, of which 3,475 was posted as collateral or as receivable and all related to derivative transactions.



5Average price calculated as net proceeds from bitcoin sold plus net premiums generated divided by total bitcoin sold.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK), is a market-leading data center developer with a proven track record of success. We control a portfolio of more than 1.8 GW of power, land, and data centers across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence, and capital stewardship, we optimize our infrastructure to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by producing a global emerging critical resource - compute - positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but may not be limited to, statements regarding the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, intentions, and strategies. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: scaling towards becoming a multi-gigawatt AI and digital infrastructure platform; the success and performance of the Company's non- bitcoin data center activities and expansion into non- bitcoin infrastructure; completion of construction, regulatory approvals, and electrical power availability to achieve anticipated growth; the success and performance of the digital asset management and derivatives trading activities; the success of our digital currency mining activities; bitcoin volatility; the dependency on utility rate structures and government incentive programs; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in those filings. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Sourk

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

[email protected]

SOURCE CleanSpark, Inc.