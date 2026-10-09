Researchers at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands have found that long-term revenue guarantees are essential to making large-scale green hydrogen projects financially viable. The study modeled a 200 MW electrolyzer in the Rotterdam-Rijnmond industrial cluster, comparing wholesale electricity purchases, green power purchase agreements (PPAs), and a hybrid configuration combining dedicated renewable generation with PPA-backed electricity supply. The levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) was approximately €7.2/kg to €7.3/kg for the PPA and hybrid configurations, compared with €7.7/kg for ...

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