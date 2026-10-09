The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE) has evaluated high-temperature heat pumps designed to supply process steam at temperatures of up to 160 C and pressurized hot water, as well as the performance of five large-scale heat pumps integrated into district heating networks. The results show that these technologies can achieve their target operating conditions under real-world conditions, provided that components, hydraulic integration, control systems and operating strategies are properly designed and sized. The research focuses on two applications for large-scale heat ...

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