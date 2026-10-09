Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.: Alimentation Couche-Tard Enters Into Definitive Agreement To Acquire Retail Assets From Irving Oil In Québec And Ontario

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Irving Oil to acquire certain retail assets in Québec and Ontario.

The transaction includes 50 retail sites already operated by Couche-Tard under the Québec Alliance between Irving Oil and Couche-Tard, as well as two retail sites in Pembroke and Cornwall, Ontario, already operated by Couche-Tard. It also covers fuel supply to 71 retail sites owned and operated by Couche-Tard in Québec.

The assets also include 18 cardlock sites, comprising 16 in Québec and two in Ontario. Of these, 16 are co-located with retail sites included in the transaction and two are adjacent to sites already owned and operated by Couche-Tard. Existing Irving Oil fleet customers will continue to be served at these locations under a long-term agreement between Couche-Tard and Irving Oil.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, including under the Competition Act.

"This agreement builds on our longstanding relationship with Irving Oil and our experience operating these locations," said Stéphane Trudel, Senior Vice President of Operations at Alimentation Couche-Tard. "These are markets and customers we know well. The transaction would support our continued investment in the everyday convenience experience we offer our customers."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 27 countries and territories, with more than 17,200 stores, of which approximately 13,100 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Luxembourg, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, as well as in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. Approximately 145,000 people are employed throughout its network.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard inc.