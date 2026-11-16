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ZA

WKN: A40S0F | ISIN: LU2910446546 | Ticker: 9M1
Stuttgart
16.11.26 | 17:17
7,034 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ZABKA GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZABKA GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9947,43417:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC52,520,00 %
ZABKA GROUP SA7,0340,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.