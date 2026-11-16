

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.TO) announced on Monday that it has received the final regulatory approval required for its previously announced offer to acquire Polish retailer Zabka Group S.A. (ZAB.WA), making the bid unconditional.



The company said Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection granted merger clearance on November 13, satisfying the last regulatory condition attached to the offer.



Couche-Tard said the acceptance period for the offer will end on December 2 as scheduled and will not be extended.



The company expects the transaction to close on December 7.



The offer, made through subsidiary Circle K Polska, is priced at 32 zlotys per share in cash, Couche-Tard said.



The company said that if it acquires at least 95% of Zabka's voting rights, it intends to pursue a compulsory acquisition of the remaining shares and seek to delist Zabka from the Warsaw Stock Exchange.



On Toronto stock exchange, shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard were up 0.25% at C$83.06.



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