We think Gartner recognizes Tecnotree's open, governed approach to agentic AI as operators make AI the engine of their revenue operations

Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, today announced that Gartner has positioned it as a Visionary in the first-ever Magic Quadrant for AI-Enabled CSP Marketing and Sales Solutions.

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Tecnotree Named a Visionary in the Inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions

A new category for a new operating model. CSPs are fighting saturated markets, rising acquisition costs, and accelerating churn. They are responding with AI-driven automation across the full revenue cycle, from segmentation and campaigns to lead management, CPQ, and renewals, increasingly executed by autonomous agents. According to us, Gartner creation of this Magic Quadrant confirms the shift has moved from pilot to boardroom priority.

According to Gartner, Visionaries "understands where the market is going or has a vision for changing market rules, but does not yet execute comparatively well or dies so inconsistently."

One governed AI architecture, from insight to revenue. Tecnotree's position is built on two platforms. Sensa Fabric is its AI engine: a low-code platform with a built-in control layer that governs and audits every AI model an operator runs, with full model choice and full control. Tecnotree Moments is its customer value management platform, turning that intelligence into revenue by personalizing and triggering offers in real time. Its highest-rated capabilities are AI Marketing Campaigns, Agentic Multi-channel Campaigns, and Agentic Micro Segmentation.

Our Strengths:-

Open standards. TM Forum Diamond Badge, 59 certified Open APIs, and 17 GSMA CAMARA APIs, giving operators architectural freedom with no lock-in.

TM Forum Diamond Badge, 59 certified Open APIs, and 17 GSMA CAMARA APIs, giving operators architectural freedom with no lock-in. Flexible pricing. A modular, consumption-based commercial model that scales AI investment with realized value.

A modular, consumption-based commercial model that scales AI investment with realized value. Closed-loop retention. Sensa Fabric identifies churn risk, and Moments automatically generates tailored offers and rep scripts, acting before the customer leaves.

Sensa Fabric identifies churn risk, and Moments automatically generates tailored offers and rep scripts, acting before the customer leaves. Built-in trust. Certifai explainability, model audit trails, and AI output verification deliver accurate, traceable decisions.

One architecture across consumer and enterprise revenue. Tecnotree is bringing the same governed agentic model to enterprise sales, with AI agents for pipeline auditing and RFI/RFP response, integrated with real-time OSS/BSS and billing. As domain-specific language models and multiagent systems mature over the next two years, operators will need a control layer to run them at scale. Sensa Fabric is that control layer.

"From our understanding, Gartner creating this Magic Quadrant confirms what our customers already know: AI in marketing and sales is now core revenue infrastructure for operators," said Prianca Ravichander, CMO CCO of Tecnotree. "The operators who win this decade will own their AI rather than rent it. That means open, governed, and provably effective. Sensa Fabric gives CSPs command of every model they run, our open APIs guarantee their freedom to evolve, and Moments turns that foundation into measurable growth: sharper campaigns, precise segmentation, and retention that acts before a customer churns. We feel being named a Visionary in the inaugural edition tells us we are defining where this market goes."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for CSP AI-Enabled Marketing and Sales Solutions, Pulkit Pandey, Khurram Shahzad, 15 September 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital BSS player with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. It leads TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs, including 9 real-world open APIs. Its open-source digital BSS stack covers order-to-cash and subscription management for telecom and digital services; Tecnotree Moments delivers Fintech and B2B2X marketplace capabilities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki as TEM1V.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Prianca Ravichander, CMO Tecnotree

Email: marketing@tecnotree.com www.tecnotree.com