A Weekly-Distribution ETF That Owns Its Photonics Equity Portfolio Directly, With a Separate Put-Spread Overlay for seeking Income

Tuttle Capital Management (TCM), a leading issuer of thematic and rules-based ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Photonics Income Blast ETF (CBOE BZX: OPTO) , the newest addition to its Income Blast lineup of weekly-distribution ETFs.

OPTO holds its photonics equity position directly - through stock ownership and call options or synthetic long positions equal to at least 80% of net assets - and does not write call options against those holdings, so the equity sleeve is not capped at a covered-call strike.

The Fund separately runs a put credit spread on the same underlying photonics securities, selling near-the-money put options for premium while buying further out-of-the-money puts, which gives the spread a defined maximum profit and a defined maximum loss at expiration; the Fund seeks to distribute that income to shareholders weekly.

The Fund's total annual operating expense ratio is 0.99% and lists on Cboe BZX under the ticker OPTO.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, LLC, a leading issuer of thematic and rules-based ETFs, today announced the launch of the Tuttle Capital Photonics Income Blast ETF (CBOE BZX: OPTO), the newest addition to its Income Blast lineup of weekly-distribution ETFs. OPTO pairs the same underlying photonics investment thesis behind the firm's Tuttle Capital Pure Play Photonics ETF (CBOE BZX: FOTO) with a structured options overlay designed to generate weekly distributions for shareholders.

The Same Underlying Trade, With an Income Layer Added

In May 2026, Tuttle Capital launched the Tuttle Capital Pure Play Photonics ETF (CBOE BZX: FOTO), an actively managed ETF built around companies whose primary business operations are directly related to photonics. OPTO is built on that same underlying universe of photonics companies, and adds a second layer: a structured options strategy that seeks to generate a weekly payment for shareholders.

The Equity Sleeve and the Income Overlay

OPTO invests directly in the common stock, preferred stock, and depositary receipts of photonics-related companies, and uses call options and synthetic long positions to bring its exposure to at least 80% of net assets. The Fund does not write call options against those equity holdings, so the equity sleeve is not capped at a covered-call strike - though, like any equity position, it can still decline in value.

Income generation is handled separately, through a put credit spread: the Fund sells put options on the underlying photonics securities that are near-the-money to collect premium, while simultaneously buying further out-of-the-money put options. Together, these give the put spread a defined maximum profit anda defined maximum loss at expiration. The Fund seeks to pass that premium income to shareholders through weekly distributions.

"With OPTO, we wanted to keep the equity side of the trade open and generate income through a separate options structure instead. You're not giving up the photonics story in pursuit of income - you're seeking both, and taking on the risks that come with each."

- Matthew Tuttle, Chief Executive Officer of Tuttle Capital Management.

How It Works

OPTO is an actively managed, non-diversified ETF that invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities and options tied to companies whose primary business operations are directly related to photonics, with a focus on small- and mid-capitalization companies given the specialized, innovation- driven nature of the industry. The Fund may also invest in early-stage or pre-revenue photonics companies that the Adviser expects to meet its photonics-revenue threshold in the future, based on factors such as strategic plans, capital allocation trends, and intellectual property.

The Fund seeks to make weekly distribution payments to shareholders. A portion of these distributions will likely be characterized as return of capital, which is not the same as investment income or capital gain and will reduce a shareholder's cost basis in Fund shares. Distribution rate is not the same as total return, and a stated or historical distribution rate should not be read as a projection of the Fund's future performance.

What Photonics Is

Photonics is the branch of science and engineering focused on generating, manipulating, and transmitting data using light rather than electricity. The technology already underpins the fiber-optic networks that carry data over long distances, and it is increasingly moving inside individual data centers - onto circuit boards, into chip packages, and onto the silicon die itself - as AI computing workloads push the limits of what copper wiring can carry. The companies involved span a supply chain that includes the lasers that generate light signals, the transceivers that convert between optical and electrical signals, the silicon photonics and specialty wafer manufacturers that produce the underlying components, and the foundries that manufacture the chips at scale.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is a leading issuer of thematic ETFs that allow investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. The firm is known for its active management approach and its ability to construct portfolios around emerging trends, spanning actively managed thematic equity ETFs such as the Tuttle Capital Pure Play Photonics ETF (FOTO), the Income Blast series of weekly-distribution ETFs, and rules-based index ETFs developed in collaboration with third-party index providers. The Tuttle Capital Photonics Income Blast ETF joins that lineup as the newest member of the Income Blast family. For more about Tuttle Capital's full suite of funds, visit www.tuttlecap.com.

Important Disclosures:

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Photonics Income Blast ETF (OPTO) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please visit www.tuttlecap.com or call 1-800-773-3863. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is newly organized and has no operating history. The Fund is non-diversified and concentrates its investments in companies engaged in photonics-related businesses, which means its performance may be more volatile than that of a more broadly diversified fund and more susceptible to developments affecting that industry.

The Fund is subject to Put Spread Strategy Risk, Options Risk, Derivatives Risk, Synthetic Long Position Risk, Distribution and Return of Capital Risk, Photonics Industry Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Semiconductor and Capital Equipment Risk, Small- and Mid-Capitalization Company Risk, Early-Stage and Pre-Revenue Company Risk, Concentration Risk, Non-Diversification Risk, Active Management Risk, New Fund Risk, and the standard ETF Risks, among others.

Put Spread Strategy Risk. The Fund's put spread strategy involves substantial risk, including the potential for losses if the underlying security declines below the lower strike price, market volatility affecting option premiums, and the possibility that puts sold by the Fund are assigned. There is no assurance that the Fund's options strategy will generate income in any given period.

Distribution and Return of Capital Risk. A portion of the Fund's distributions may consist of a return of capital, which is not the same as investment income or capital gain and will reduce a shareholder's cost basis in Fund shares, which may result in a higher capital gain upon sale. The Fund's distribution rate should not be viewed as a substitute for, or a projection of, the Fund's total return.

Photonics Industry and Concentration Risk. The Fund concentrates its investments in companies engaged in photonics-related businesses, which are subject to rapid technological change, short product development cycles, evolving industry standards, and cyclical demand tied to capital spending. Because the Fund's investments are concentrated in this industry, the Fund may be more susceptible than a diversified fund to adverse developments affecting it.

Small- and Mid-Capitalization and Early-Stage Company Risk. The Fund's focus on small- and mid-capitalization photonics companies, including early-stage and pre-revenue companies, may involve greater volatility, less liquidity, and less available information than investments in larger, more established companies. ETF shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will develop or be maintained.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

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