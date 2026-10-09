Antea Group: CSRD Readiness for EHS Professionals: How To Prepare

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Many EHS professionals are already collecting much of the information that may ultimately support CSRD reporting. The challenge is understanding what existing materials can be used, what key differences may apply, and how to prepare for any remaining gaps before the new requests start arriving.

In this discussion, Antea Group's technical experts will walk through common EHS materials that organizations already collect today, how CSRD may change the way that information is defined, documented, and reported, and what teams can do now to get ahead of future disclosure requirements.

Using real-world examples from water, permitting, waste, pollution prevention, health and safety, climate risk, and energy management, we'll explore how familiar EHS processes can support broader reporting needs without creating an entirely separate program.

Attendees will learn:

What EHS teams are likely already doing that can be leveraged to support CSRD readiness Key differences between traditional EHS metrics and CSRD reporting expectations How the Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) determines what EHS data is required and how that insight can inform decision making Why data quality, documentation, and audit readiness matter Practical steps organizations can take today to prepare for future reporting requestsWhether you're supporting a single facility or overseeing EHS programs across multiple locations, this session will help you understand what CSRD means in practical terms and how to prepare with confidence.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Antea Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/csrd-readiness-for-ehs-professionals-how-to-prepare-1235013