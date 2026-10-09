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GW

WKN: A411MG | ISIN: IE000T78CHJ8 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GW0
Stuttgart
09.10.26 | 18:18
0,037 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC 5-Tage-Chart
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0,0370,04218:40
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Exercise Of Warrants And Issue Of Equity

GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC
("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company")

EXERCISE OF WARRANTS AND ISSUE OF EQUITY TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces that a total of 9,115,000 at a price of 2 pence per share and accordingly 9,115,000 ordinary shares of €0.0001("the Warrant Shares") have been issued. The warrants were granted in conjunction with the Placing announced on 30 January 2026. The Company has approved the issue of the Warrant Shares with gross proceeds amounting to £182,300.00.

Settlement and Dealing

Application will be made to the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") and Euronext Growth for a total of 6,415,000 ordinary shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing issued Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading. Dealings on AIM and Euronext Growth are expected to commence on or around 16 October 2026 ("Admission").

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Great Western advises that the total number of ordinary shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) will be 447,553,378 following the issue of the Warrant Shares. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

Brian Hall, Chairman

Ed Loye, CEO

c/o St Brides

greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Davy
Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker
Brian Garrahy+353 (0)1 679 6363
Shard Capital Partners
Joint Broker
Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar+44 (0)20 7186 9008
St Brides Partners
Financial PR
Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salisgreatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-exercise-of-warrants-and-issue-of-1235056

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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