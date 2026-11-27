Adit 400m west of Widowmaker Mine has potential to extend tungsten strike to ~ 2.4km within 3km mineralised trend

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / November 27, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF), a strategic minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update on its Defender Tungsten Project ("Defender" or the "Project") in Mineral County, Nevada, USA, following the identification of a newly discovered adit approximately 400m west of the historical Widowmaker Mine. The Company has named this the Starry Night Mine ("Starry Night") and intends to prioritise sampling work there as part of its next phase of fieldwork in the coming weeks.

Starry Night Mine

Starry Night was identified by the Company's technical team during recent reconnaissance work at Defender and initial field observations, including shortwave ultraviolet ("SWUV") inspection, have identified approximately 50m of scheelite-bearing garnet skarn mineralisation along the adit.

As announced on 7 July 2026, it is theorised that a 3km skarn trend extends from the Defender Mine through the Pine Crow and Widowmaker Mines to the Company's JORC-compliant M2 skarn copper resource. As described in the Company's announcement of 18 August 2026, the Project comprises the historical Widowmaker, Pine Crow, Dough God and Defender tungsten mines, located along a >2km mineralised corridor within the total 3km mineralised trend running from Defender to the M2 resource.

Located west of Widowmaker, Starry Night has the potential to extend the Project's tungsten strike from approximately 2km to approximately 2.4km and lies along the 3km trend linking the Project to the M2 resource 600m away.

The Company intends to prioritise channel sampling at Starry Night and further updates will reported as results are received.

Figure 1: Location of the Starry Night Mine and extension of identified strike towards the M2 copper resource in the west.

Drill Assays and Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

As announced on 23 September 2026, the Company completed a 23-hole reverse circulation drilling programme for approximately 8,500 ft (2,590 m) at Defender, with all samples dispatched to American Assay in Reno, Nevada. Assay results were expected in Q4 2026 however processing has since been delayed by laboratory capacity constraints affecting the region, and results are still outstanding.

Addison Mining Services ("Addison"), the independent Competent Person engaged to prepare the maiden JORC Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), has been closely involved in the programme to date, including supervising the drilling. The Company therefore expects to be well positioned to progress the MRE promptly once assays are received.

Ed Loye, CEO of Great Western, commented: "Identifying Starry Night, a historical mine adit west of Widowmaker, is another very encouraging development for Defender. It has the potential to extend our tungsten strike to around 2.4km and adds a further valuable data point along the trend towards our M2 resource. We intend to prioritise sampling at Starry Night, and the team are keen to get on site as soon as possible, whilst noting winter weather conditions.

"The delay to our drill assays is frustrating, but not unique to Great Western. Laboratory capacity constraints are affecting the industry across the region and are a symptom of the current buoyant mining landscape in Nevada. Addison has been closely involved since before drilling began, which puts us in a good position to move quickly once results are received. The assays and maiden resource are expected to give us a much fuller picture of our opportunity at Defender as we look towards mine development."

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Brian Hall, Chairman c/o St Brides Ed Loye, CEO greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk Davy Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Adviser & Joint Broker Brian Garrahy +353 (0)1 679 6363 Shard Capital Partners Joint Broker Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar +44 (0)20 7186 9008 St Brides Partners Financial PR Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis greatwesternmining@stbridespartners.co.uk

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward looking statements relating to the plans, activities and expectations of Great Western Mining Corporation PLC. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those concerning planned exploration programmes, anticipated timelines and potential mineral resource outcomes.

Forward looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "may", "could", "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors include geological risk, exploration and drilling results, permitting and regulatory approvals, funding availability, operational challenges, commodity price movements and general market conditions. No assurance can be given that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, and shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-new-50m-adit-in-scheelite-bearing-1363155