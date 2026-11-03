Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(Euronext Growth:8GW)(OTCQB:GWMOF) In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and following the recent Share Capital Reorganisation, Great Western announces that as at 3 November 2026 the total number of Ordinary Shares of €0.0001 each in issue (with voting rights) is 447,553,378. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Great Western under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and the Transparency Rules.

ENDS

For further information visit www.greatwesternmining.com or contact:

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Brian Hall, Chairman c/o St Brides Ed Loye, CEO +44 20 7236 1177 J&E Davy (Nominated Adviser, Euronext Growth Listing Sponsor & Joint Broker)

Brian Garrahy

+353 1 679 6363 Shard Capital Partners (Joint Broker)

Andrew Gutmann / Erik Woolgar

+44 20 7186 9008 St Brides Partners (PR advisers)

Susie Geliher / Isabel de Salis

+44 20 7236 1177

Notes

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC (AIM: GWMO / Euronext Growth: 8GW / OTCQB: GWMOF) is an exploration and development company focused on strategic minerals across several 100%-owned claim groups in Mineral County, Nevada, a highly prospective and mining-friendly jurisdiction. The Company has an increasing strategic emphasis on tungsten as a critical mineral, while continuing to advance its Huntoon Copper Project, which hosts a JORC-compliant resource of 4.3 Mt at 0.45% Cu with further porphyry upside. It also maintains exposure to gold and silver through exploration and tailings reprocessing opportunities, alongside evaluating farm-out and joint venture options to unlock wider portfolio value.

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SOURCE: Great Western Mining Corporation PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/great-western-mining-corporation-plc-announces-total-voting-rights-1245745