Recent industry checks in the United States suggest that an increase in US minimum import prices (MIPs) under the polysilicon Section 232 framework may not occur until after Dec. 4, with implementation potentially moving into early 2027. The delay appears to reflect the Department of Commerce's desire to observe how the initial Section 232 proclamation operates in practice. Commerce also appears to be seeking additional feedback from investors before adjusting the MIPs. For US solar manufacturers, a later increase would be an incremental negative that could delay intended pricing support for ...

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