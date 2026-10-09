Deque Systems Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility

Deque Sees Inaugural Report As Reflecting The Increasing Importance of Digital Accessibility as an Engineering Discipline, as Regulation Expands and the Pace of Software Development Accelerates

HERNDON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Deque Systems , the global digital accessibility leader, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility.

Deque has shaped many of the practices that have defined modern digital accessibility, from introducing shift-left strategies and open-sourcing Axe-core to embracing a zero-false-positives approach and being the first to use AI in automated accessibility testing.

"We believe Deque's recognition as a Leader reinforces our long-held 'shift-left' view that accessibility must be engineered into the software development lifecycle and not addressed after the fact," says Preety Kumar, CEO and Founder, Deque Systems, "and that accessibility engineering is fundamental to achieving digital equality."

Deque's Accessibility Engineering Platform

As an accessibility engineering platform, Deque is focused on equipping organizations of all sizes with high-quality, innovative, impactful tools and practices that are easy to integrate, efficient to use, and designed to help teams build accessibility into the way digital products are created and maintained.

Deque's work has always been guided by one overarching vision: scaling digital accessibility by empowering accessibility champions and equipping developers and product teams to build accessibility into every stage of the software lifecycle. The company believes that accessibility engineering is how that vision is put into practice.

Strengths in Digital Accessibility

To the Deque team, the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility reinforces the value of the company's approach and validates what they believe to be important, including:

AI, development, and accessibility team integrations : Deque's open-source Axe-core engine, browser extension, design assistants, Axe MCP server, and test integrations embed the Axe Platform across the modern agentic SDLC, supporting both development teams and centralized accessibility programs, regardless of where they are in AI adoption.

: Deque's open-source Axe-core engine, browser extension, design assistants, Axe MCP server, and test integrations embed the Axe Platform across the modern agentic SDLC, supporting both development teams and centralized accessibility programs, regardless of where they are in AI adoption. AI-driven accessibility workflows : Deque's Axe MCP Server and AI-driven analysis are leading the industry, delivering remediation suggestions to agents and AI-driven automation, and supporting both agentic and human-in-the-loop workflows in all the places that matter, including coding agents, IDEs, CI/CD, and pull requests.

: Deque's Axe MCP Server and AI-driven analysis are leading the industry, delivering remediation suggestions to agents and AI-driven automation, and supporting both agentic and human-in-the-loop workflows in all the places that matter, including coding agents, IDEs, CI/CD, and pull requests. Operational flexibility: Serving large enterprises and mid-market organizations alike, Deque provides robust and highly flexible enterprise deployment options, including multi-tenant SaaS, private cloud, full on-premises environments, and local serverless tools.

Serving large enterprises and mid-market organizations alike, Deque provides robust and highly flexible enterprise deployment options, including multi-tenant SaaS, private cloud, full on-premises environments, and local serverless tools. Community engagement: Through its extensive global reach, Deque is able to offer free and low-cost access to accessibility knowledge and technology through Deque University, Axe-con, Axe-core, and publicly available remediation guidance.

Leading the Way in the New Era of Digital Accessibility

Deque sees being named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility as a reflection of how far accessibility has evolved as an engineering discipline, and the work that customers, accessibility practitioners, and product teams have done to move it forward. "Like security," says Kumar, "accessibility is becoming integral to the software development lifecycle."

"To us, it's about highlighting the importance of doing automation the right way, recognizing where the technological limitations are, and pushing the boundaries without sacrificing quality or completeness," says Dylan Barrell, CTO, Deque Systems. "Knowing when to use an automated Intelligent Guided Test, a deterministic test, or manual testing is the real differentiator in achieving compliance in a sustainable, cost-effective way."

Deque continues to expand this approach and its AI capabilities with Axe Assistant and Axe MCP Server, along with advanced rules and automated Intelligent Guided Tests (IGTs), bringing accessibility guidance, testing, and remediation into AI-assisted developer workflows, and demonstrating accessibility engineering in action-making the right tools and capabilities available to the teams and workflows where accessibility work happens.

"We are grateful to the organizations, large and small, that have placed their trust in Deque to help make accessibility part of how they build and operate digital products at scale," continues Kumar. "For us, this recognition reinforces the direction we've pursued for years: accessibility built into the software lifecycle, supported by better automation, and able to keep pace with how technology is now created. The work ahead is scaling accessibility at the pace of technological change."

To get your complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility, please see: https://accessibility.deque.com/2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-digital-accessibility

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Accessibility, Brent Stewart, Nabeeha Ahmed, Paige Kirk, Sarah Baumunk, 5 October 2026.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

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About Deque Systems: Deque is the global leader in digital accessibility, helping the world's top enterprises build inclusive products, services, and experiences and achieve lasting compliance. Recognized by leading industry analysts for its AI-powered tools, comprehensive services, and developer-trusted solutions, Deque delivers the industry's most complete accessibility offering. The Axe platform, anchored by Axe-core, has more than 5 billion downloads and 800,000 installed extensions, making it the global standard for accessibility testing. As a pioneer of people-first accessibility, Deque applies a human-in-the-loop approach that blends expert insight with AI innovation to advance its mission of digital equality for all.

Media contact:

Kristina LeBlanc; kristina@notablypr.com; 508-930-5636

SOURCE: Deque Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/deque-systems-named-a-leader-in-the-2026-gartnerr-magic-quadrantt-1234901