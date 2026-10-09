Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Rock Legend Peppy Castro Returns to the Global Charts After 60 Years - New Duet "Always Gonna Love You" Surpasses One Million Views in 24 Hours

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Rock pioneer Peppy Castro, one of the architects of the psychedelic garage-rock era and a defining voice of American music, has returned to the global charts for the first time in more than six decades. His new duet, "Always Gonna Love You," recorded with rising global artist Eylsia, has broken into the Groover Global Indie Top 40 and surpassed one million views in its first 24 hours on Facebook, marking a historic comeback for the 77-year-old musician.

Castro first achieved worldwide fame at age 17 as co-founder of The Blues Magoos, whose debut album Psychedelic Lollipop became one of the earliest records to use the word "psychedelic" in a rock title. Their breakout hit reached #4 on the Billboard charts, launching Castro into international stardom and cementing his place as a pioneer of the emerging rock movement.

He went on to star for five years in the original Broadway production of Hair, earning the nickname "The Prince of MacDougal Street." Over the next five decades, Castro collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including KISS, Cher, Diana Ross, Aerosmith, Laura Branigan, Michael Bolton, Liza Minnelli, Ronnie Spector, Joan Jett, John Denver, and Aldo Nova. His songwriting, multi-instrumental work, and Emmy-nominated playwriting established him as a musician's musician, while his hundreds of commercial jingles for Budweiser, Chevy, Bounty, Nestlé's Crunch, and Kodak showcased his creative range.

Now, at 77, Castro's unmistakable voice is resonating with a new generation. His duet with Eylsia - who currently holds multiple #1 positions on Groover's global charts - represents a powerful cross-generational collaboration. The track's entry into the Global Indie Top 40, combined with over one million Facebook views in 24 hours, marks Castro's first chart-associated release in over 60 years, a milestone rarely achieved by any artist of his era.

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GLOBAL CRITICAL ACCLAIM

"Always Gonna Love You" has already earned widespread international support, with indie magazines and radio stations across Europe, Africa, South America, and the U.S. praising the duet's emotional power and artistic chemistry.

Apricot Magazine called the collaboration "a brilliant move," highlighting how Peppy's classic Blues Magoos garage-rock edge and veteran songwriting muscle inject "high-energy contrast" into Eylsia's dramatic, spatial orchestral-pop sound. "It bridges classic psychedelic rock heritage with modern experimental pop in a way that feels ambitious and fresh."

Dulaxi described the duet as "deeply heartfelt and emotional," praising Peppy's "gritty, passionate depth" and the "goosebump-inducing contrast" between his expressive delivery and Eylsia's smooth, signature vocal style. "The emotional presence stays with you long after it ends."

BFS Records added the track to rotation, stating: "I'm not normally a fan of duets, but 'Always Gonna Love You' works well. Both vocals add character, the music builds beautifully, and everything fits together."

POP / KINDLINE Music praised the song's message of unwavering devotion, calling it "a real track about keeping a promise through thick and thin... emotionally compelling because of its core message - permanent loyalty."

Radio stations in France, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, Italy, and the U.S. have added the track to rotation, with several outlets calling the duet "a timeless performance from a musician whose voice still carries the fire of the psychedelic era."

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A CROSS-GENERATIONAL MOMENT

Eylsia, whose Meta trajectory is approaching one billion views, has become one of the most globally charted independent artists of 2026. After losing lung capacity and damaging her vocal cords, she rebuilt her voice using patented technology, sampling from earlier recordings, and carefully applied AI - a reinvention that indie curators embraced when the industry did not.

Her collaboration with Castro represents a bridge between eras:

a 77-year-old rock legend returning to the charts, and a rising global artist redefining modern pop.

The two are now planning a full collaborative album, bringing Castro's legendary artistry into a new global spotlight.

"Peppy Castro's return to the charts is more than a musical achievement - it's a generational moment," said Eylsia. "He's one of the architects of American rock, and creating with him is an honor. This duet is just the beginning."

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Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

ABOUT PEPPY CASTRO

Peppy Castro (born Emil Thielhelm, later Emilio Castro) is an American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and Emmy-nominated playwright. Known as one of the early pioneers of psychedelic garage rock, he rose to fame with The Blues Magoos, starred in Broadway's Hair, collaborated with major global artists, and built a five-decade career spanning rock, theater, pop, and commercial music. His 2024 solo album Just Beginning marked a new creative chapter.

More at peppycastro.com.

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ABOUT EYLSIA

Eylsia is a globally charting singer-songwriter whose Meta views exceed 800 million, with projections reaching two billion in 2027. Her multi-genre success spans Singer-Songwriter, Hip Hop/Rap, Indie, and orchestral-pop fusion. She is also the creator of BookKards, a new platform designed to help artists earn sustainable income.

Media Contact

Patricia Chen

media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/rock-legend-peppy-castro-returns-to-the-global-charts-after-60-yea-1235028