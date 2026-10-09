Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Elevate Sercive Group: Neue Expertise für den nächsten Wachstumsschritt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 18:22 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SALI Tools Directs Q4 Growth Push with Multi-Million Dollar Freight Subsidy Program

Global power tools brand launches "MORE GOODS. ZERO FREIGHT." to reduce distributor landed costs ahead of 2027.

YIWU, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALI Tools has launched its Q4 "MORE GOODS. ZERO FREIGHT." campaign to reduce landed costs for overseas importers, wholesalers and regional distributors. The program runs through December 31, 2026, helping channel partners prepare year-end inventory while managing continued pressure on international freight costs.

SALI year-end freight rebate campaign.

SALI year-end freight rebate campaign.

Freight Support for Container Orders
Under the campaign, qualifying high-volume partners can receive up to US$5,000 in sea freight support for each US$80,000 container order. By absorbing part of the shipping expense, SALI aims to give distributors more flexibility in pricing, inventory planning and local market development during the year-end sales period.
SALI is also offering promotional pricing on its professional-grade 230 mm Heavy-Duty Angle Grinder. The product is positioned as a high-demand addition to distributor portfolios and a practical anchor for seasonal orders.

Flexible Support for Distributors
The program extends beyond large container buyers. Regional distributors, local stockists and medium-sized customers can access tiered product incentives and flexible promotional allowances based on order size. The structure is designed to help smaller partners protect working capital while expanding inventory for the new year.
"Our goal in Q4 is to help partners enter the new year with adequate stock and protected margins," said Peter Hu, Chairman of SALI Tools. "By subsidizing ocean freight and offering flexible support across channel tiers, we are making it more practical for distributors to grow with SALI."

Campaign Availability
The campaign is effective immediately through SALI's global sales channels and regional offices. International buyers should contact their account managers to confirm eligibility, available subsidy quotas and shipping arrangements. Orders must be placed by December 31, 2026. Campaign materials list February 28, 2027, as the final shipping deadline.
Official website: www.salitools.com

About SALI Tools
SALI Tools manufactures and exports industrial hardware, power tools, abrasives and personal protective equipment. The company serves customers in more than 160 countries and regions and operates overseas offices in Africa, Central Asia and South Asia. Its professional product portfolio includes tools manufactured to applicable international safety requirements, including EN 12413 and MPA certification standards.

Media Contact
Lightman Yu
E-mail: salimarketing@pcsali.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4459b760-0a37-485b-a770-85a21ead892a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.