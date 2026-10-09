SALI Tools Directs Q4 Growth Push with Multi-Million Dollar Freight Subsidy Program

Global power tools brand launches "MORE GOODS. ZERO FREIGHT." to reduce distributor landed costs ahead of 2027.

YIWU, China, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SALI Tools has launched its Q4 "MORE GOODS. ZERO FREIGHT." campaign to reduce landed costs for overseas importers, wholesalers and regional distributors. The program runs through December 31, 2026, helping channel partners prepare year-end inventory while managing continued pressure on international freight costs.





SALI year-end freight rebate campaign.

Freight Support for Container Orders

Under the campaign, qualifying high-volume partners can receive up to US$5,000 in sea freight support for each US$80,000 container order. By absorbing part of the shipping expense, SALI aims to give distributors more flexibility in pricing, inventory planning and local market development during the year-end sales period.

SALI is also offering promotional pricing on its professional-grade 230 mm Heavy-Duty Angle Grinder. The product is positioned as a high-demand addition to distributor portfolios and a practical anchor for seasonal orders.

Flexible Support for Distributors

The program extends beyond large container buyers. Regional distributors, local stockists and medium-sized customers can access tiered product incentives and flexible promotional allowances based on order size. The structure is designed to help smaller partners protect working capital while expanding inventory for the new year.

"Our goal in Q4 is to help partners enter the new year with adequate stock and protected margins," said Peter Hu, Chairman of SALI Tools. "By subsidizing ocean freight and offering flexible support across channel tiers, we are making it more practical for distributors to grow with SALI."

Campaign Availability

The campaign is effective immediately through SALI's global sales channels and regional offices. International buyers should contact their account managers to confirm eligibility, available subsidy quotas and shipping arrangements. Orders must be placed by December 31, 2026. Campaign materials list February 28, 2027, as the final shipping deadline.

Official website: www.salitools.com

About SALI Tools

SALI Tools manufactures and exports industrial hardware, power tools, abrasives and personal protective equipment. The company serves customers in more than 160 countries and regions and operates overseas offices in Africa, Central Asia and South Asia. Its professional product portfolio includes tools manufactured to applicable international safety requirements, including EN 12413 and MPA certification standards.

Media Contact

Lightman Yu

E-mail: salimarketing@pcsali.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4459b760-0a37-485b-a770-85a21ead892a