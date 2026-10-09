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ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Eylsia Nicolas LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Thanks Fans for Thousands of Messages Following Medical Episode - Confirms Continued Chart Presence and Plans to Release Backlogged Music

JUPITER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Global singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Eylsia Nicolas issued a message today thanking fans for the thousands of texts, emails, and well-wishes she received following her recent medical episode. The incident required a temporary pause in vocal activity, but Nicolas emphasized that she remains stable, focused, and fully engaged in her creative and professional world.

"Thank you for the thousands of messages," Eylsia said. "I read as many as I could, and I felt every one of them. I wasn't shocked by what happened, and I wasn't devastated. My medical condition never truly improved - I simply adapted to it, and I will continue adapting. This is just another moment in a long journey."

Nicolas confirmed that she remains on multiple international charts, with several tracks continuing to rise. She also announced plans to begin releasing her extensive backlog of unreleased material - more than 400 songs - ensuring that her creative output continues uninterrupted while she focuses on medical stabilization.

"I've only released a small fraction of my catalog," she said. "I'll be sharing more of it now. My work doesn't stop because of a setback - I've lived through far worse. I'm a whole person today, and my life is bigger than any single challenge."

Eylsia emphasized that her priority is her support system - the people, partners, and collaborators who help sustain her many ventures. Her multi-company ecosystem, including Nicolas of Palm Beach, Epi Age, Real Boxer, WorldIPI.com, and her publishing platform BookKards, continues operating at full strength.

She also highlighted the growing importance of her global ensemble initiative, Eylsium Global Singers, which she describes as a long-term artistic and humanitarian mission.

"This experience reminded me that no artist's future should depend on something as fragile as a medical malfunction," she said. "Eylsium Global Singers matters even more now. It's a way to lift new voices, create opportunities, and build something that lasts beyond any one person - including me."

Nicolas reiterated that she will continue writing daily and that her team has enough recorded material to support ongoing releases without compromising her recovery. She also reaffirmed her commitment to her fans, her companies, and her upcoming creative ventures - including her book tour and the development of her sitcom series.

"I'm steady, I'm focused, and I'm moving forward," she said. "Thank you for standing with me. I'm not going anywhere."

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

https://eylsia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has received over 800 million global views since 2025, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

Media Contact
Patricia Chen
info@eylsia.com

SOURCE: Eylsia Nicolas LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-thanks-fans-for-thousands-of-messages-following-med-1235074

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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