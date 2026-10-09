TOKYO, Japan, Oct 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) today announced an official name for its next-generation hybrid system - Honda Hybrid. In order to respond quickly to growing global demand for hybrid vehicles, Honda has been reallocating its development and production resources toward hybrid business in line with the roadmap toward rebuilding its automobile business, which the company announced in May 2026. As a part of this direction, Honda has revamped its hybrid system and developed the Honda Hybrid, which will be introduced globally starting in 2027.Based on the technologies amassed through the development of e:HEV, the original Honda two-motor hybrid system, the next-generation Honda Hybrid system further advances the technology to realize both excellent fuel efficiency and the joy of driving that appeals to all senses of the driver, at a high level. To communicate more intuitively to customers around the world about the value proposition of this new hybrid system that is unique only to Honda, the company will rollout "Honda Hybrid" globally also as a communication name for its next-generation hybrid technology.Honda is planning to launch 15 next-generation hybrid models equipped with Honda Hybrid globally by the end of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2030, primarily in North America. Through various improvements, such as expansion of the high-efficiency operating range of the engine and improvement of the efficiency and downsizing of the drive unit, Honda is striving to further improve the fuel economy of next-generation hybrid models.Moreover, the next-generation hybrid models equipped with Honda Hybrid systems will be built on the newly-developed platform that achieves both optimized rigidity and weight reduction through the adoption of a new approach to body rigidity management which brings about vehicle behavior as if the body is flexing during cornering and improving roadholding performance. In addition, new features such as a Motion Management System, original Honda integrated control technology, and a newly-developed electric all-wheel-drive system (e-AWD), will enable those models to deliver a high-quality and exhilarating driving experience at the will of the driver, appealing to all senses of the driver, while providing peace of mind.Advancement of Honda hybrid technologyIMA (Integrated Motor Assist) - Introduced in 1999First introduced in the first-generation Insight in 1999, IMA was a lightweight and compact parallel hybrid system in which the engine served as the primary source of power, with the motor assisting the engine during startup and acceleration. As the original Honda hybrid system, IMA achieved both excellent environmental performance and the fun of driving.SPORT HYBRID i-DCD (Intelligent Dual Clutch Drive) - Introduced in 2012i-DCD was a one-motor hybrid system featuring a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) with a high-output motor integrated into the transmission. In addition to excellent fuel economy, the system delivered powerful acceleration and a rhythmic, leaner acceleration feel.SPORT HYBRID i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) - introduced in 2012i-MMD was a hybrid system equipped with two motors: generator motor and traction motor. With the adoption of high-efficiency, high-output motors, the system delivers excellent fuel economy together with the smooth, powerful driving performance unique only to EVs. With two motors, the system uses efficient motor drive for most daily driving situations. This high-efficiency hybrid system automatically and seamlessly switches among three driving modes according to driving conditions, achieving EV-like smooth and powerful acceleration, a high level of quietness, and excellent environmental performance. From 2020 onward, Honda adopted "e:HEV" as the communication name for this hybrid technology.SPORT HYBRID SH-AWD (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive) - introduced in 2012SH-AWD was a three-motor hybrid system that combined an engine and three motors. Original Honda torque-control technology, using right and left independent electric motors for torque vectoring, enabled the system to optimally distribute driving force to all four wheels, achieving both outstanding fuel economy and driving performance.Honda Hybrid - announced in 2026Honda Hybrid is a next-generation hybrid system developed by further advancing key components of e:HEV, such as the engine and drive unit, as well as the control technologies. The system name, Honda Hybrid, will also serve as a communication name.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.