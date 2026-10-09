Iveco Group N.V. welcomes the increase of the offer price of the voluntary totalitarian tender offer for all its common shares launched by TML CV Holdings B.V.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Turin, 9th October 2026. With reference to the voluntary totalitarian tender offer (the "Offer") promoted by TML CV Holdings Pte. Ltd., through the wholly-owned company TML CV Holdings B.V. (the "Offeror"), under Articles 102 et seq. of CFA (as defined in the Offer Document), for all the common shares of Iveco Group N.V. ("IVG" or the "Issuer") (the "Common Shares"), IVG has taken note of the increase of the price of the Offer, as announced today by the Offeror in its press release pursuant to Articles 36 and 43 of the Issuer's Regulation (as defined in the Offer Document), from Euro 14.10 (cum dividend) to Euro 14.40 (cum dividend) for each Common Share tendered to the Offer, providing for a cash increase of Euro 0.30 for each Common Share.

Iveco Group welcomes the increase in the Offer Price. The Offer is supported by the Board of Directors of IVG, that recommended it for acceptance by the Company's shareholders, and recommended them to vote in favour of the resolutions relating to the Offer at the extraordinary general meeting convened on Friday 16 October 2026.

Capitalised terms used in this press release, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Offer Document. For any information regarding the Offer, reference is made to the Offer Document and the relevant press releases on the Offer, which are published by the Offeror in accordance with the procedures prescribed by applicable laws and regulations. The press releases and documents relating to the Offer are available, inter alia, on the website of the Issuer at www.ivecogroup.com.

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

THE DISSEMINATION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS PRESS RELEASE IS PROHIBITED IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION

This press release or the information contained herein will not be disseminated, published or distributed in Canada, Japan and Australia, nor in any other country other than Italy and the United States of America in which the Offer is not permitted in the absence of the authorization of the competent authorities or would be in breach of laws or regulations (such countries, including Canada, Japan and Australia, jointly, the "Other Countries").

This press release, the information contained herein and any portion thereof may not be sent, transmitted or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into the Other Countries. Any person receiving this press release or the information contained herein must not send, transmit or distribute it, in whole or in part, in or into the Other Countries.

Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) is a global player in the automotive industry, built on a strong Italian heritage and with a consolidated international reach. The Group channels decades of engineering excellence and innovation into sustainable mobility and customer driven technologies. Its five brands play a leading role in their respective domains: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand offering heavy, medium and light duty trucks; FPT, a global leader in advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, renowned for their mass transit, premium bus and coach solutions; and IVECO CAPITAL, the Group's financing arm supporting them all. Iveco Group employs 33,000 people and operates 16 industrial sites and 22 R&D centres. Further information is available at www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

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