C-360 Agency Identifies Five Marketing Priorities for 2027, From Brand Strategy to AI-Driven Search

CEO Lamar Lawson shares insights on branding, graphic design, SEO and digital visibility as businesses prepare their marketing strategies for the year ahead.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / As businesses begin planning their marketing strategies and budgets for 2027, Baltimore-based full-service marketing firm C-360 Agency is encouraging companies to take a closer look at how their brands are positioned, how customers discover them, and whether their marketing investments are delivering meaningful results.

With artificial intelligence reshaping search behavior, digital platforms continuing to evolve, and competition for consumer attention intensifying, C-360 Agency CEO Lamar Lawson believes businesses need to focus on the fundamentals of effective marketing while adapting to new technologies.

"One of the biggest mistakes businesses make is jumping straight into marketing tactics without first establishing a strong brand foundation," said Lawson. "You can have a beautiful website, a great social media presence and invest heavily in advertising, but if people don't understand who you are or what makes you different, you're missing the bigger picture."

Lawson, who brings two decades of experience in creative direction, graphic design, strategic communications and program management, identifies five priorities businesses should consider heading into 2027.

1. Put Brand Strategy Before Marketing Tactics

A strong brand is more than a recognizable logo or attractive website. It encompasses a company's identity, values, messaging and the experience it creates for customers.

Before launching new campaigns or investing in additional marketing channels, businesses should evaluate whether their positioning clearly communicates what makes them different from competitors.

"Your logo isn't your brand. It's one expression of your brand," said Lawson. "The real question is whether customers understand who you are, what you offer and why they should choose you."

2. Prepare for the Evolution of SEO and AI-Driven Search

Search engine optimization remains an important component of digital marketing, but the ways consumers discover businesses are changing.

As AI-powered search experiences become more prominent, companies should evaluate how clearly and consistently their expertise, services and brand information are represented online.

Traditional SEO fundamentals, including helpful website content, technical performance and search visibility, remain important. Businesses should also consider how their digital presence supports discovery across emerging AI-powered platforms.

"AI is changing how people find and evaluate businesses, but it doesn't replace the fundamentals of good marketing," said Lawson. "Clear messaging, relevant content, credibility and a strong understanding of your audience are still essential. The technology is evolving, but the importance of a recognizable, trustworthy brand isn't going away."

3. Recognize Graphic Design as a Business Strategy

Effective graphic design does more than make a brand visually appealing. It helps communicate a company's personality, establish credibility, create recognition and encourage customers to take action.

From logos and marketing materials to websites, social media and advertising campaigns, thoughtful design should support broader business objectives.

"Good design should solve a problem," said Lawson. "It's not just about making something look great. It's about communicating the right message to the right audience and creating an experience that moves people to act."

4. Make Websites Work Harder

A company's website is often one of the first places potential customers encounter its brand. While visual appeal is important, businesses should also prioritize usability, clear messaging, mobile performance, search visibility and conversion opportunities.

C-360 encourages businesses to evaluate whether their websites make it easy for visitors to understand their services, find information and take the next step.

"A beautiful website that doesn't generate business is an expensive brochure," said Lawson. "Your website should be working for you, helping attract the right audience, build trust and turn interest into action."

5. Connect Marketing Efforts to Measurable Business Goals

With businesses managing multiple marketing platforms and channels, disconnected strategies can lead to inconsistent messaging and inefficient spending.

C-360 recommends an integrated approach that aligns branding, public relations, creative development, SEO, digital advertising and content marketing with clearly defined business objectives.

Rather than investing in individual tactics simply because they're popular, businesses should evaluate which channels and strategies are best suited to reaching their audiences and supporting long-term growth.

"Marketing shouldn't be a collection of disconnected activities," said Lawson. "Every piece should work together, from your brand identity and website to your advertising, public relations and digital presence. The goal isn't just visibility. It's building a stronger business."

Helping Businesses Prepare for 2027

C-360 Agency works with businesses and organizations across industries to develop customized marketing strategies designed around their goals, audiences and budgets.

Through its 360 Approach, the agency evaluates each client's needs and identifies the most effective combination of services, including brand strategy, graphic design, website development, SEO, digital marketing, public relations, content creation and fractional CMO support.

As companies evaluate their priorities for 2027, C-360 encourages business owners and marketing leaders to assess their current brand positioning, digital presence and marketing performance before committing to new investments.

For more information about C-360 Agency's services or to discuss marketing strategies for 2027, visit https://c-360.agency/ .

Lamar Lawson is available for media interviews, podcast appearances, contributed articles and speaking engagements covering branding, graphic design, creative strategy, SEO, AI's impact on digital marketing, and business growth.

About Lamar Lawson

Lamar Lawson is CEO of C-360 Agency and an experienced creative leader and marketing strategist with nearly two decades of experience in creative direction, graphic design, web design, UI/UX, strategic communications and program management.

He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Visual Communication and Design from Virginia State University and an MBA in Management and Strategy from the University of Maryland Global Campus. His approach combines research, creative thinking and business strategy to help organizations strengthen their brands and connect with their audiences.

About C-360 Agency

C-360 Agency is a Baltimore-based, full-service branding, public relations and digital marketing agency providing customized marketing solutions to businesses and organizations across industries. Its services include brand strategy, graphic design, website design and development, SEO, digital advertising, social media, content marketing, public relations and fractional CMO services.

Through its comprehensive 360 Approach, C-360 develops strategies designed to strengthen brand visibility, engage audiences and deliver measurable business results.

For more information, visit https://c-360.agency/ .

Contact Information

Samantha Waranch

Samantha@c-360.agency

SOURCE: C-360

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/c-360-agency-identifies-five-marketing-priorities-for-2027-from-1235121