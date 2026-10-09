

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study by researchers at Deep Science Ventures found that people may need to eat twice as many fruits and vegetables today to get the same amount of minerals, such as potassium, magnesium and copper, as they did 60 years ago.



Using historical food data and crop records, including wheat samples collected over 160 years, the researchers identified a decline in the mineral and protein content of many important foods, which means people may need to consume more food to obtain the same amount of nutrients as previous generations.



The researchers found that several common foods, including bread, cereals, carrots, apples and peas, had lost between 20% and 50% of some important nutrients.



Nutrient deficiencies can also have serious economic and health consequences. According to the study, they cost countries up to 3% of their gross domestic product each year through reduced productivity and higher healthcare expenses. A lack of essential nutrients may also increase the risk of chronic diseases and affect maternal health and children's development.



The researchers warned that the problem could worsen in the coming decades. Rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, declining soil quality and farming practices that focus mainly on increasing crop yields could further reduce the nutritional value of food.



To address the problem, the researchers suggested that governments should focus not only on producing enough food but also on ensuring that food provides sufficient nutrients. They recommended setting up nationwide systems to monitor nutrient levels in crops and encouraging farming practices that improve soil health.



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