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WKN: A2DX71 | ISIN: US5435181046 | Ticker-Symbol: 3L9
München
09.10.26 | 08:02
0,366 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOOP INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOOP INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3620,39022:45
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 22:26 Uhr
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Loop Industries to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Earnings Conference Call

TERREBONNE, QC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or the "Company"), a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy for plastics, today announced that it will release its second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 15, 2026, followed by an earnings conference call on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will discuss second quarter fiscal 2027 financial results, recent business developments, operational progress, and ongoing commercialization initiatives, including advancement of the Company's India joint venture, European projects, and broader licensing platform.

Conference Call Details

Event Title: Loop Industries Q2 Earnings Call
Earnings Release: Thursday, October 15, 2026 (After Market Close)
Conference Call: Friday, October 16, 2026
Time: 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time (EDT)
Conference ID: 859 424 795

Participant Registration (Recommended)

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the call using the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/analyst/859424795?pwd=C8yVfC9U

Upon registration, participants will receive dial-in details and a unique access code to join the call directly.

Dial-In Information (Operator Assisted)

United States / Canada (Toll-Free): +1 (833) 461-5787
International: +1 (585) 542-9983
United Kingdom (Local): +44 117 389 0104
United Kingdom (Toll-Free): +44 808 196 8935

Conference ID: 859 424 795

Replay Information

An audio replay of the conference call will be available following the conclusion of the event. Replay access details will be provided on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.loopindustries.com, subject to confirmation.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a clean technology company accelerating the circular economy for plastics through its innovative technology that depolymerizes waste PET plastic and polyester fiber into its base building blocks, enabling the production of virgin-quality recycled PET.

Investor Relations

Kevin C. O'Dowd
Investor Relations
Loop Industries, Inc.
+1 (617) 755-4602
kodowd@loopindustries.com
www.loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-to-host-second-quarter-fiscal-2027-earnings-conference-call-1235052

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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