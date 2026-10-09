Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - François Lavigne-Massicotte, Policy Advisor, General Secretariat, International Organization of Securities Commissions ("IOSCO") and Dominique Martin, Senior Director, Markets and Derivatives Oversight Directorate at the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF"), joined John Cambareri, President of the Regulatory Division at the Montreal Exchange, to close the market to celebrate the 10th edition of World Investor Week, in conjunction with the 8th annual World Federation of Exchanges ("WFE") Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy event.





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Promoted by IOSCO, World Investor Week is a global campaign raising awareness about investor education and protection through worldwide events that empower retail investors.

This ceremony highlights the key role of education and market integrity in building transparent, resilient global capital markets. TMX Group and the Montreal Exchange are proud to support this initiative.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318423