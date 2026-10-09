Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Elevate Sercive Group: Neue Expertise für den nächsten Wachstumsschritt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
TC

WKN: A2QMDF | ISIN: CA8931291063 | Ticker-Symbol: 6240
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 20:15
0,091 Euro
+7,06 % +0,006
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 23:02 Uhr
262 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of CDN $2,144,720

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced CDN$2.5 Million non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see news releases dated September 14th and 28th, 2026). The Company has closed on proceeds of CDN $2,144,720 in the first tranche of the private placement financing by issuing:

  • 7,850,784 units on a "flow-through" basis (the "FT Units") under applicable tax law at a subscription price of $0.19 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,491,649. Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. Each flow-through share qualifies as a "flow-through share" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
  • 3,841,590 non-flow through units (the "Units") at a subscription price of CDN $0.17 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $653,070. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one-half (1/2) of one share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one (1) non-flow through common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued in the first tranche closing will be subject to a four month hold period ending on February 10, 2027 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company proposes to use the net proceeds from the flow-through portion of the Offering for eligible Canadian exploration expenditures (as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) in connection with its exploration drilling activities at the Harrison Lake Gold Project area, located in southwestern British Columbia (the "Property"). These expenditures will be renounced for the 2026 tax year.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for Phase 2 exploration and underground and surface drilling costs for the Property (approximately $1,700,000 budget including 15% contingency) and general working capital, which will include a $400,000 reserve for participation in future drill programs on the company's Lloydminster, Alberta oil and gas property (should the Company exercise its right to participate in future drill programs under the applicable farmout agreement).

PHASE 2 - SURFACE & UNDERGROUND DRILLING/HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT-PROPOSED BUDGETS

PHASE 2- Underground Drilling expenditures on the Property are budgeted as follows: Supervision, 3-D Geological modelling, ($100,000), Mobilization & Technical Support ($100,000), completing minimum 2,500 meters of underground drilling ($375,000), First Aid and Mine Act Compliance ($100,000), Assaying ($75,000), contingency ($100,000).

PHASE -2- Surface Drilling expenditures on the property are budgeted as follows: Geological Supervision surface exploration work ($150,000), Mobilization & Technical Support ($100,000), Drilling 1500 meters, 15 Holes ($225,000), Assays ($150,000) and a 15% contingency.

SECOND TRANCHE

The Company expects to close on additional funds in a second tranche, to be announced at a later date. As noted in a prior news release, the aggregate Offering consists of an offering of up to 7,894,737 FT Units and up to 5,882,353 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The Offering is subject to a 15% over-allotment option pursuant to which the Company may sell up to an additional 882,353 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of up to an additional $150,000 and up to an additional 1,184,210 FT Units for aggregate gross proceed of up to an additional $225,000. Closing of the second tranche is expected to occur by October 26, 2026.

FINDERS' FEES

In connection with the first tranche closing, the company paid cash commissions in the aggregate amount of $148,940.35 and issued 811,465 finders' warrants, each finders' warrant exercisable into one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. The cash commission represents 7% of the cash raised from investors introduced to the Company by the finders. The finders' warrants are equal in number to 7% of the number of Units and FT Units purchased by investors introduced to the Company by the finders. The Company also paid a corporate finance fee of $50,000 to EMD Financial in connection with the first tranche closing.

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada and Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration opportunities, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO
Trans Canada Gold Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3131
astar@telus.net
www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet
President
MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec
Tel: (514) 904-1333
Cell: ((514) 340-3813
E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trans-canada-gold-closes-first-tranche-of-non-brokered-private-placement-for-gros-1235198

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.