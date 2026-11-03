Trans Canada Gold Corp.: Trans Canada Gold Advances Phase 2-Drilling at the Harrison Lake District Scale Gold Project and Awaits PhotonAssay Results From Phase 1-Drilling

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Trans Canada Gold Corp. (TSXV:TTG)(OTCQB:TTGXF) ("Trans Canada" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully completed its most recent financing raising over $2.2 million dollars required to advance Phase-2 underground drilling and proposed exploration work on Bear Mountain at the Harrison Lake Gold Project located in Southwestern B.C. The Company intends to use approximately $1,700,000 of the proceeds of the Offering for Phase 2 underground drilling and exploration, and begin drilling a series of untested "gold in soil anomalies" extending for several kilometers to the south of the Jenner and Portal Zones. Limited drilling in the 1980's and early 2000' identified diorite hosted, gold bearing quartz-pyrrhotite veins two kilometers south of the existing underground workings and the untested 'gold in soil" anomalies are interpreted as high priority targets. Exploration personnel have been mobilized and drilling is expected to begin in mid-November.

PHASE 1-DRILLING - COMPLETED

Phase 1 Drilling was completed at the end of August and was modified to also confirm an isolated, deep drill intercept (DDH 88-121), that was not incorporated into historic resource estimates. All of the core samples from the Phase 1 Program are being analyzed for gold by the Photon Assay method, which is now the standard method to analyze deposits containing free gold. As noted in the Company's 43-101 technical report, recent use of this assay method on the property has demonstrated that the historic use of standard fire assay techniques may have under reported gold contents in historic drill core samples. The objective of the Phase 1 drilling program was to verify historic drilling results (carried out during the 1980's) that were reported from the Jenner Zone. The Jenner Zone and the adjacent Portal Zone consist of diorite intrusions which contain gold bearing, quartz pyrrhotite veins. During the 1980's several hundred meters of underground drifts and raises were constructed in the Jenner Zone and these workings provide cost effective access for the deep drilling required to delineate the depth extent of these gold bearing quartz - pyrrhotite veins. The style of mineralization encountered in the Jenner Zone exhibits geological characteristics similar to intrusion related gold deposits that have been identified in the Yukon's Tintina Gold Belt.

PARAGON GEOCHEMICAL LABORATORIES APPOINTED - GOLD PHOTONASSAY RESULTS - PENDING

Samples from the Phase 1 underground drilling program have been submitted to Paragon Geochemical Laboratory services located in Surrey B.C and will be analyzed for gold by the Photon Assay method.

Paragon Geochemical is an ISO 17025:2017 accredited geochemical testing laboratory providing analytical services to the mining industry in North America. As an additional independent verification measure, a suite of selected subsamples and master-composite pulps was submitted with the core samples to Paragon for check analysis. The primary assay results, laboratory QA/QC results and independent check-assay results will be compiled for review by the Company and its Qualified Person.

The Company has successfully completed an underground mine refurbishment program, including the installation of updated electrical underground facilities, underground drill pad set-ups for future diamond drilling, and is now ready for the Phase-2 Diamond Drilling program at the Harrison Lake Gold Project with additional safety protocols now implemented. Additional infrastructure upgrades are expected to optimize all underground drill setups, underground electrical facilities and underground access. All drill core is being safely secured and stored, catalogued and prepared for analysis, splitting and logging. All underground work and targeted drilling are under the supervision of Carl von Einsiedel, P. Geo, Project Manager.

HARRISON LAKE DISTRICT SCALE GOLD PROJECT - GEOLOGICAL HIGHLIGHTS - GOLD INTERCEPTS

Harrison Lake district Scale Gold Project is located in an advanced gold exploration and development setting, which is fully permitted for targeting identified and known gold zones, in the expectation of increasing its gold resource. Detailed drill planning is currently underway on the Harrison Lake Gold Project located on Bear Mountain. The Company is now well positioned to capture and to capitalize on the forecasted high gold prices.

The property covers a 7-kilometre strike length of the gold rich Harrison Lake Structural Zone, with stockwork type gold mineralization within diorite intrusions (Jenner and Portal Zones) including DDH-84-52: 102 meters of 3.54 g/t gold.

Jenner and Portal Zones include DDH 88-76 which intersected 7.0 meters averaging 21.4 g/t and DDH 88-121 which intersected 9.0 meters averaging 13.5 g/t.

A corridor of similar diorite intrusions and "gold in soil" anomalies that extends for more than two kilometers to the south of the original gold discovery. Follow up drilling of some of these soil anomalies identified more diorite hosted stockwork type mineralization including DDH 88-130 which tested the Hill Zone and reportedly returned 30 meters averaging 3.0 g/t.

The style of mineralization is similar to the gold deposit model of the Tintina Gold Belt that straddles the Yukon - Alaska border and it has also been recognized that the mineralized diorite intrusions are localized along a regionally extensive shear zone adjacent to a large diorite batholith. Snowline Gold's recent discovery of the Valley deposit clearly demonstrates the potential of these types of occurrences.

Michael Magrum, exploration manager for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information used in this news release. The qualified person has not verified the mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the company's properties.

Tim Coupland, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited have successfully completed Phase 1- Drilling, and now start Phase 2 underground Drilling at Harrison Lake, unlocking the significant size and gold potential for the expansion on the district scale Harrison Lake Gold Project. British Columbia is now being recognized as a Tier 1, Jurisdictional and mining friendly asset destination now, fast tracking and advancing mining development projects and announcing billions in investments in an Ottawa-B.C. growth initiative favoring all Canadians. Mineral exploration spending in British Columbia reached a record $751 million in 2025. The Company is currently reviewing and improve operating efficiency and lowering operating costs intended to maximize future drilling opportunities."

ABOUT TRANS CANADA GOLD CORP. - GOLD & MINERAL EXPLORATION/OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION/REVENUE PRODUCING OIL WELLS

The Company is a Canadian discovery focused Gold Exploration company focused on acquiring and drilling advanced gold, silver and critical base metal mineral assets situated in Canada. The Company is an Oil & Gas Resource Development Exploration Company that is currently focused on developing and drilling its' production of conventional heavy oil exploration properties, increasing production capabilities, and increasing future oil production revenues through responsible exploration. The Company identifies, acquires and finances with its working interest partners, the ongoing development of oil and gas assets, primarily situated in Alberta Canada. The Company has qualified Senior exploration mining management and oil & gas Geological teams of professionals, seasoned in exploration production, field exploration and drilling. The Company currently works with Croverro Energy Ltd., who has demonstrated proficiency, expected of an experienced oil and gas technical team that has proven oil production, and revenue success with large multi-lateral wells currently under their supervision. The Company has the necessary manpower in place to develop its natural resource properties and manage its production properties. The Company is committed to minimizing risk through selective property acquisitions, and responsible exploration drilling, and maximizing long term gold and strategic mineral and petroleum and natural gas resource assets.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tim Coupland, President and CEO

Trans Canada Gold Corp.

Tel: (604) 681-3131

astar@telus.net

www.transcanadagold.com

Mario Drolet

President

MI3 Communications Financieres Inc., Montreal Quebec

Tel: (514) 904-1333

Cell: (514) 340-3813

E-Mail: Mario@mI3.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, (as the term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trans Canada Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trans-canada-gold-advances-phase-2-drilling-at-the-harrison-lake-district-scale-g-1246078