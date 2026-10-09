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WKN: A3D3EV | ISIN: CA11271J1075 | Ticker-Symbol: K7X
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 21:57
33,260 Euro
+1,46 % +0,480
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Kanada 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,93033,13009.10.
33,07033,23009.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 23:10 Uhr
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Brookfield Corporation to Host Third Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) will host its third quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning at approximately 7:00 a.m. (ET) and available on our website at https://bn.brookfield.com/events-news/press-releases

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

  • Please pre-register by conference call:

    https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI84a7591f6ded46ecaad577209900b797

  • Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

  • Please join and register by webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a5qsvhzs
  • Replay of the event is available on the above webcast link for 90 days.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation is a leading global investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals around the world. We have three core businesses: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, and our Operating Businesses which are in infrastructure, energy, private equity, and real estate.

We have a track record of delivering 15%+ annualized returns to shareholders for over 30 years, supported by our unrivaled investment and operational experience. Our conservatively managed balance sheet, extensive operational experience, and global sourcing networks allow us to consistently access unique opportunities. At the center of our success is the Brookfield Ecosystem, which is based on the fundamental principle that each group within Brookfield benefits from being part of the broader organization. Brookfield Corporation is publicly traded in New York and Toronto (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bn.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com

Investor Relations:
Katie Battaglia
Tel: (416) 359-8544
Email: katie.battaglia@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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