

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), an alternative asset manager, along with alternative investment major Blackstone Inc. (BX) announced that it has agreed to acquire PGP Glass, a specialty glass packaging manufacturer, from funds managed by Blackstone Private Equity for $1.7 billion.



PGP is a manufacturer of specialty glass packaging for cosmetics and perfumery, specialty food and beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, serving leading global brands in more than 70 countries.



Brookfield is expecting this investment to provide an opportunity to accelerate PGP's AI-led transformation across the enterprise including ways to enhance sales and operations planning, production efficiency and quality control.



The investment will be funded through Brookfield Capital Partners strategy and its affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation.



The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.



In after hours activity, BAM shares were trading at $48.97, up 0.06% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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