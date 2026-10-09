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WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.10.26 | 21:59
5,875 US-Dollar
-0,59 % -0,035
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 23:14 Uhr
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 3, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) announced it will hold its third quarter 2026 financial results conference call on November 3, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET. Jeff Korn, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 888-506-0062 and 973-528-0011 for international participants and reference participant access code 495191. Please dial in five minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 4:30 PM ET and reference the Crexendo earnings call and access code 495191. A replay of the call will be available until November 17, 2026, by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 54653.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The Company's solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through its extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and its direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
602-732-7990
dgaylor@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendo-inc.-to-issue-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-on-november-3-2026-a-1235256

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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