PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company supporting over 8 million end-users, and a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that it has been honored with the 2026 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice AI Technology Excellence Award for CAIRO, the Crexendo AI Receptionist and Orchestrator.

Beyond improving the customer experience, CAIRO represents an important component of Crexendo's strategy to accelerate organic growth through AI-powered solutions. By providing advanced AI capabilities through its NetSapiens cloud communications platform, it will create additional revenue opportunities for both the Company and its growing ecosystem of service provider licensees. As businesses increasingly seek intelligent automation to improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and enhance customer engagement, CAIRO and its expanding portfolio of AI solutions can drive increased adoption, create opportunities for additional recurring revenue, and strengthen the long-term value of the NetSapiens platform. Crexendo's CAIRO helps organizations improve satisfaction, streamline operations, and drive stronger customer relationships by delivering seamless, responsive, and highly personalized customer experiences. CAIRO was selected for its ability to leverage Voice AI to enhance customer engagement through intelligent call handling, automation, and orchestration capabilities.

"On behalf of TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, I extend our congratulations to all of the 2026 Voice AI Technology Excellence Award winners," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "The recipients recognized today represent some of the most innovative and impactful companies in voice technology. Their commitment to excellence, customer success, and continuous innovation is helping shape the future of communications."

"We are extremely pleased that CAIRO has received this prestigious recognition, further validating our commitment to making Crexendo and our NetSapiens platform leaders in AI-powered cloud communications," said Jeff Korn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Crexendo. "We believe artificial intelligence represents one of the most significant opportunities to accelerate our organic growth and create meaningful new revenue streams for Crexendo and our licensees. CAIRO is an important part of that strategy, providing businesses with powerful AI capabilities that can improve customer engagement, increase efficiency, and reduce operating costs."

Korn added "What makes this opportunity particularly exciting is our ability to bring these innovations to an established and growing ecosystem supporting more than eight million end users. As AI adoption accelerates, we believe our expanding portfolio of AI solutions can generate additional recurring revenue, increase the value of our platform to existing customers, attract new licensees, and provide a meaningful catalyst for our long-term growth. This award is another important validation of our technology and the substantial opportunity we see ahead."

Earning an Excellence Award from TMC's CUSTOMER magazine instantly elevates the Crexendo brand, raising the company's stature before TMC's extensive and educated audience of technology professionals, decision makers, and executives, and their entire eco-system of end users and other providers.

This latest recognition underscores Crexendo's influence on the future of customer engagement through intelligent cloud communications. The company continues to advance its innovation leadership by delivering an AI-powered software platform that helps businesses improve operational efficiency and deliver superior customer experiences.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. The Company's solutions currently support over eight million end users globally through its extensive global network of over 250 cloud communication platform software subscribers and its direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate," "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo: (i) believing CAIRO represents an important component of the strategy to accelerate organic growth through AI-powered solutions; (ii) believing that by providing advanced AI capabilities it will create additional revenue opportunities for both the Company and its growing ecosystem of service provider licensees; (iii) believing that CAIRO and its expanding portfolio of AI solutions can drive increased adoption, create opportunities for additional recurring revenue, and strengthen the long-term value of its platform; (iv) being extremely pleased that CAIRO has received this prestigious recognition which further validates the commitment to making the NetSapiens platform leaders in AI-powered cloud communications; (v) believing artificial intelligence represents one of the most significant opportunities to accelerate organic growth and create meaningful new revenue streams for; (vi) believing CAIRO is an important part of that strategy, providing businesses with powerful AI capabilities that can improve customer engagement, increase efficiency, and reduce operating costs; (vii) believing that this opportunity provides the ability to bring these innovations to an established and growing ecosystem supporting more than eight million end users and (viii) believing that as AI adoption accelerates the expanding portfolio of AI solutions can generate additional recurring revenue, increase the value of the platform to existing customers, attract new licensees, and provide a meaningful catalyst for long-term growth. For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Crexendo Contact:

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

dgaylor@crexendo.com

602-732-7990

TMC Contact:

Stephanie Thompson

Manager, TMC Awards

203-852-6800

sthompson@tmcnet.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/crexendos-cairo-ai-receptionist-wins-2026-voice-ai-technology-excellence-award-r-1252507