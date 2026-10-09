

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Three former OpenAI researchers have disputed the company's explanation for their dismissals, alleging they were fired after raising concerns about artificial intelligence safety rather than for mishandling sensitive information.



Mikita Balesni, Tomek Korbak and Jasmine Wang, who previously worked in safety and alignment roles, said in an open letter that their departures could discourage employees from speaking up about risks associated with advanced AI systems. Balesni said he believed they were dismissed for prioritising safety over the company's short-term corporate interests.



Korbak claimed he had repeatedly raised concerns about losing the ability to monitor the internal reasoning of AI agents, which he described as an important tool for detecting misbehaviour.



OpenAI rejected the allegations, saying an internal investigation found that the researchers had mishandled sensitive information outside established procedures. The company maintained that their dismissals were unrelated to raising safety concerns and said it stood by its decision.



The dispute comes amid growing debate over AI safety and the ability of technology companies to monitor increasingly capable systems. OpenAI said it was finalising agreements with independent safety assessors and planned to announce further details in the coming weeks.



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