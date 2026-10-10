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WKN: A3DP6A | ISIN: CA37960T1066 | Ticker-Symbol: TK6
München
09.10.26 | 08:13
0,004 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00809.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS
GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL COMPLIANCE APPLICATIONS CORP0,0040,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.