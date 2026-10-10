Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: TK6) (OTC Pink: FUAPF) (the "Company" or "GCAC") announces that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding on October 9, 2026 (the "MOU") with Directore Technologies (Proprietary) Limited, trading as Instacash ("Instacash"), to evaluate the integration and potential commercialization of GCAC's coupon, rewards and merchant-engagement technology within Instacash's payment and wallet ecosystem in Eswatini.

The MOU establishes a framework for technical, commercial and regulatory due diligence, pilot design and negotiation of definitive agreements. The proposed technology would support merchant coupons, customer rewards, campaign management and redemption analytics while Instacash would retain control of its 220,000 user customer relationships and regulated payment operations. Any proposed blockchain or digital-asset functionality beyond the coupon record would require separate legal and regulatory analysis.

Proposed Commercial Framework

The parties are evaluating a potential technology deployment package with a stated negotiation value of up to US$1,000,000. This amount is a proposed commercial valuation and is not an agreed payment, booked revenue, financing commitment or independently established asset value. The MOU contemplates that consideration, if agreed, could comprise cash, equity or deferred value, revenue participation, or a combination. No final pricing, payment schedule, equity issuance or revenue-sharing terms have been agreed.

The parties also contemplate a staged pilot, with milestones and acceptance criteria to be agreed in a written pilot plan. Any production rollout would depend on satisfactory technical integration, commercial feasibility, data protection, regulatory review, internal approvals and execution of definitive agreements. The MOU does not obligate either party to complete a production deployment or securities transaction.

"We see an opportunity to evaluate how GCAC's coupon and engagement infrastructure can complement an existing African payments ecosystem of 220,000 plus users without displacing its core payment functions," said Ryan Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of GCAC. "Our immediate priority is a disciplined assessment of the technology, economics and regulatory requirements before committing to a commercial rollout. Our goal, is to provide a lucrative advertising and business stream of revenue for the Payment Operator in the spirit of creating an African based super wallet."

Material Terms and Status

The MOU provides for an initial evaluation period, with a six-month term unless extended or terminated under its provisions. Certain provisions, including confidentiality and specified protections, are intended to be binding; the principal commercial arrangements remain subject to definitive documentation. Any equity consideration would require separate agreements, applicable corporate and regulatory approvals, and CSE acceptance where required. No securities are being issued pursuant to the MOU at this time. There can be no assurance that the proposed pilot, deployment or commercial transaction will proceed.

About Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. develops and licenses blockchain-enabled technology solutions, including its Efixii platform and related digital engagement and data-management applications. For further information, visit the Company's corporate website and public disclosure record. (http://www.gcac.tech).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements concerning potential integration, pilot activities, commercial negotiations, deployment scope, consideration structures, regulatory approvals and future commercialization. Such statements reflect current expectations and assumptions, including the parties' continued cooperation, technical compatibility, commercial viability and availability of required approvals and resources. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to integration difficulties, changes in commercial terms, regulatory requirements, data-security issues, funding constraints, counterparty decisions and other risks described in the Company's public filings. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update it.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more Company information, please visit www.gcac.tech, or review its profiles on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318466