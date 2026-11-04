Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2026) - Global Compliance Applications Corp. (CSE: APP) (FSE: TK6) (the "Company" or "GCAC") provides a corporate update outlining its ongoing strategic activities, commercial discussions, technology development initiatives and financing activities following approximately one year under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Ryan Gibson.

During the past year, the Company has continued to advance its strategic transition from an enterprise blockchain technology provider toward a diversified financial technology and blockchain solutions company, with a focus on digital financial infrastructure, regulated financial services opportunities, digital payment networks, blockchain-based transaction verification and circular economy applications. The GCAC website has been updated to reflect these advancements at www.gcac.tech.

The following update summarizes the Company's current activities, development priorities and financial reporting status.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. - Strategic Discussions

GCAC continues to engage in discussions with RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. ("RevoluGROUP") regarding potential commercial arrangements and strategic opportunities involving RevoluPAY and RPPS, financial services businesses operating in Spain.

The discussions are focused on evaluating potential structures through which the parties could cooperate in the development and commercialization of regulated financial services infrastructure, payment solutions and related blockchain-enabled applications.

The Company believes that access to appropriately regulated financial services infrastructure, subject to applicable regulatory approvals and commercial agreements, could support its longer-term objective of establishing an international financial technology network.

Discussions remain ongoing, and no definitive agreement in respect of the potential arrangements described in this update has been announced. There can be no assurance that these discussions will result in a transaction or commercial arrangement.

CTG - Digital Bond Initiative and Asian Market Development

The Company continues to advance its relationship with CTG and its digital bond initiative.

Peter Wises, Chief Executive Officer of CTG, recently joined GCAC's Board of Directors. His involvement is intended to support the Company's development of blockchain-based financial products and its expansion into Asian markets.

Mr. Wises is participating in the Company's strategic development initiatives, including potential opportunities involving digital bonds, blockchain-based financial instruments and related financial infrastructure.

The Company is also evaluating opportunities to introduce its existing and developing blockchain technologies to financial institutions, commercial partners and technology participants in Asian markets.

Mr. Wises' incentive arrangements are intended to align compensation with the achievement of defined milestones associated with the CTG digital bond initiative, subject to the terms of the applicable agreements and any required corporate, regulatory or exchange approvals.

The CTG initiatives remain subject to commercial development, applicable regulatory requirements and market conditions.

Instacash Memorandum of Understanding - Feasibility and Coupon Technology Integration

GCAC continues to advance activities contemplated under its memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Instacash, a digital financial services and wallet platform operating in Eswatini.

The Company is progressing through the feasibility and technical evaluation stages associated with integrating its blockchain-enabled digital coupon technology into Instacash's existing wallet infrastructure.

Instacash has a reported existing user base of approximately 220,000 users, which provides a potential distribution channel for GCAC's coupon technology, subject to successful technical integration, commercial arrangements and user adoption.

The proposed solution is being designed to support both smartphone-based and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data ("USSD") interfaces, enabling coupon distribution and redemption through different types of mobile devices.

The Company considers USSD functionality particularly relevant to markets where smartphone penetration, mobile data affordability and network connectivity may limit access to conventional application-based financial services.

The development initiative is intended to enable existing digital wallet operators, remittance businesses and payment service providers to incorporate GCAC's coupon technology into their platforms without requiring users to migrate to a separate wallet application.

Potential applications include merchant-sponsored promotions, consumer incentives, loyalty programs, digital advertising and transaction-linked coupon redemption.

The Company considers the proposed commercial model to offer an opportunity for participating merchants and service providers to distribute digital coupons to existing wallet users, potentially creating additional transaction activity and platform revenue.

GCAC has completed preliminary commercial and technical assessments and is continuing the feasibility and integration evaluation contemplated under the MOU.

Commercial deployment remains subject to successful technical testing, completion of applicable agreements, financing where required and other implementation considerations. No material revenue from the proposed integration is being forecast or represented at this stage.

Product Development - Blockchain-Enabled Circular Economy and Electronic Waste Management

GCAC is developing a blockchain-enabled circular economy technology framework initially focused on electronic waste ("e-waste") collection, refurbishment, recycling and material recovery.

The proposed solution combines digital wallet payment capabilities, blockchain-based asset tracking, transaction verification and lifecycle documentation to support improved transparency and accountability throughout the e-waste value chain.

The Company is evaluating opportunities to integrate its Efixii digital wallet technology with existing payment and wallet networks to facilitate payments to individuals, collectors, collection facilities and other authorized participants involved in e-waste recovery programs.

Under the proposed framework, payments could be initiated following the verified collection and registration of qualifying materials, potentially reducing cash handling, improving transaction records and supporting financial inclusion among participants in the collection economy.

The proposed technology framework incorporates two principal processing pathways.

First Pathway - Device Assessment, Refurbishment and Reuse

Collected electronic devices would be registered within a blockchain-based tracking system and assessed for potential refurbishment, repair, resale or donation.

The system is being designed to record relevant processing activities, including device assessment, repair, component recovery, data removal certification where applicable, ownership transfers and final disposition.

Devices suitable for reuse could be directed toward commercial resale channels or eligible public-sector and community programs.

The Company believes this approach could support job creation, small-business development, affordable access to refurbished electronic devices and improved utilization of recoverable assets.

Second Pathway - Recycling, Material Recovery and Final Disposition

Electronic devices and components that are unsuitable for refurbishment would proceed through a separate tracking pathway designed to document dismantling, component classification, logistics, transfer to authorized recycling facilities and downstream material recovery.

The proposed blockchain system would provide an auditable record of the movement of materials through collection, processing, transportation and recycling activities.

Where supported by participating recycling operators, the system could also record the recovery and subsequent sale or reuse of valuable materials, including precious metals and other recyclable components.

The Company's objective is to create an integrated digital record covering the lifecycle of qualifying e-waste materials, from initial collection and payment through to final reuse, recycling or authorized disposal.

Potential Expansion into Additional Waste Streams

While the initial development focus is electronic waste, the Company believes the underlying technology architecture could be adapted for other circular economy applications, including:

Organic and woody biomass recovery for biofuels and fertilizers;

Tire collection and recycling;

Plastics and aluminum recovery;

Aerosol container recycling;

Solar panel recycling; and

Battery collection, processing and material recovery.

These additional applications represent potential future development opportunities and are not currently commercial deployments.

Current Project Status

The e-waste initiative remains in the feasibility, stakeholder engagement and business development stages.

GCAC is evaluating potential participation in national e-waste programs and is seeking engagement with government agencies, recycling operators, environmental organizations and climate-related financing institutions.

Any implementation will depend on the completion of appropriate commercial arrangements, technical development, funding, regulatory requirements and the participation of relevant stakeholders.

Efixii Technology and BeFrii Financial Services Infrastructure

The Company's ongoing work with Instacash has also identified opportunities to enhance the functionality and interoperability of its Efixii technology platform.

GCAC is evaluating product developments intended to facilitate integration with third-party digital wallets, payment networks and remittance platforms.

These developments may include coupon distribution, wallet connectivity, transaction verification, merchant engagement and other blockchain-enabled financial applications.

The Company also intends to evaluate opportunities involving its New Zealand financial services registration held through BeFrii, subject to the scope of the applicable registration, legal requirements, service-specific permissions and any necessary third-party arrangements.

GCAC's longer-term objective is to develop interoperable financial technology products that can be commercialized through appropriately authorized partners and infrastructure providers across multiple jurisdictions.

The Company cautions that financial services registrations do not necessarily authorize all proposed activities or permit the provision of regulated services in other jurisdictions without additional regulatory compliance.

Strategic Acquisitions and Future Development

GCAC continues to identify and evaluate potential acquisitions, strategic investments and commercial partnerships involving financial services businesses, regulatory registrations, technology platforms and related infrastructure.

The Company's acquisition strategy is intended to support its development of a diversified international financial technology network, complemented by its existing blockchain capabilities.

Potential opportunities may include businesses operating in payments, remittances, digital wallets, financial technology infrastructure, blockchain transaction processing and related regulated services.

The Company is prioritizing opportunities that may offer complementary technology, established distribution channels, commercially viable financial services capabilities or access to new markets.

Any proposed acquisition will remain subject to due diligence, definitive documentation, financing, applicable regulatory approvals and, where required, exchange acceptance.

There can be no assurance that any transaction currently under evaluation will be completed.

Private Placement Financing

Further to its news release on October 2, 2026, the Company has closed the second and final tranche of its Private Placement financing and issued 1,000,000 Units at $0.005 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share at $0.005 per share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable at $0.05 per Share for two years from closing. Total gross proceeds of both Tranches of the private placement totals $210,000. The first tranche of 41,000,000 Units are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period expiring on February 3, 2027 and the second tranche of 1,000,000 Units are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring on March 5, 2027.

In addition, the Company is pursuing a proposed non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD $500,000 (the "Offering"), which may be completed in one or more tranches.

The proposed Offering consists of units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD $0.005 per Unit.

Each Unit is proposed to consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant would entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of CAD $0.05, subject to the final terms of the Offering.

At the proposed subscription price, the Offering would involve the issuance of up to 100,000,000 Units, assuming full subscription.

The Company has requested confidential price protection in connection with the proposed Offering, with a stated expiry date of December 11, 2026, subject to confirmation of the applicable CSE requirements and any necessary extensions or approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for permitted working capital purposes and other eligible expenditures, subject to applicable CSE policies and final acceptance of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering will be subject to applicable regulatory requirements and any required approvals or acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory resale restrictions, including a hold period of four months and one day where required under Canadian securities legislation.

The Company may pay eligible finders' fees in connection with the Offering, subject to applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

There can be no assurance that the Offering will be completed, whether in whole or in part.

Chief Executive Officer Commentary

"Over the past year, GCAC has continued to evolve its strategic direction by combining our established blockchain technology capabilities with opportunities in financial services infrastructure and practical, commercially focused applications," stated Ryan Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Global Compliance Applications Corp.

"Our vision is to build a global financial technology network supported by blockchain infrastructure that addresses real-world commercial challenges. Our current initiatives demonstrate how digital payments, financial connectivity, coupon distribution and verifiable transaction records can support both financial services businesses and circular economy programs.

"We believe that the combination of financial technology infrastructure, blockchain-based accountability and commercially relevant product development provides a foundation for the Company's next phase of growth. Our immediate priorities remain advancing feasibility work, developing strategic partnerships, securing appropriate financing and progressing opportunities toward commercial implementation."

About Global Compliance Applications Corp.

Global Compliance Applications Corp. is a blockchain technology company developing digital infrastructure and applications for transaction verification, supply-chain transparency, digital engagement and financial technology integration.

Through its technology platforms and strategic development initiatives, the Company is pursuing opportunities involving blockchain-enabled financial services, digital wallets, coupon technology, digital asset tracking and circular economy solutions.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gcac.tech

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic direction; potential commercial arrangements involving RevoluGROUP, RevoluPAY and RPPS; development of the CTG digital bond initiative and Asian market opportunities; feasibility, integration and potential commercialization of the Instacash coupon technology initiative; development and potential implementation of blockchain-enabled e-waste and circular economy solutions; potential enhancements to Efixii; possible future use of BeFrii-related financial services infrastructure; proposed acquisitions and strategic partnerships; the anticipated Offering, including its size, terms, timing, closing and use of proceeds; and the Company's ability to develop and commercialize its proposed products and services.

Forward-looking information also includes statements concerning the anticipated completion of the Company's annual audit, the expected timing of the filing of its annual financial statements and related disclosure documents, and the Company's efforts to avoid the issuance of a cease trade order.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current assumptions, expectations and estimates, including assumptions regarding the availability of financing, successful technical development, the participation of commercial partners, market acceptance, regulatory compliance, availability of qualified personnel, completion of outstanding audit procedures, resolution of accounting and disclosure matters, and prevailing market conditions.

Such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

These risks include, among others, the inability to obtain sufficient financing, failure to complete proposed transactions or commercial arrangements, unsuccessful product development or integration, delays in regulatory approvals, changes in applicable legislation, competitive pressures, technology-related risks, cybersecurity risks, operational challenges, inability to complete required financial filings within anticipated timeframes, potential regulatory enforcement action including the issuance of a cease trade order, and general economic and capital market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322427