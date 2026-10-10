Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands in Oklahoma and Texas with Two Grand Openings This Week

Grand Opening Celebrations Include Free Car Washes, Founders Club Extension, and Giveback Day

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing conveyor car wash companies, is pleased to announce the grand openings of two new locations this week in Claremore, Oklahoma and El Paso, Texas . The new locations mark the company's 6th location in Oklahoma and 23rd in Texas, bringing the total Tidal Wave network to 335 locations across 30 states.

To celebrate the Grand Openings, both locations are offering 12 days of free premium car washes from October 7 to October 18. This limited-time promotion lets customers experience the company's premium wash option, Graph-X4 + Super Shammy, at no cost. Both locations feature mat cleaning stations, complimentary tire air, spot-free rinse, undercarriage wash, foam and wax treatments, and tire shine - delivering a complete car care experience from start to finish. Tidal Wave is also extending its popular Founders Club offer through both Grand Opening celebrations (October 7-18) - available on the top 3 wash plans, new members pay just $10 for their first month, then receive $10 off each month for the following 12 months, for 13 months of savings. New Tidal Wave members gain access to the entire 335-location network spanning 30 states, offering unmatched convenience for customers on the go.

"Opening in both Claremore and El Paso in the same week is a great reflection of where Tidal Wave is right now - we're growing into new markets and deepening our presence in others," said Tidal Wave Auto Spa CEO and Founder, Scott Blackstock. "Claremore is a community with a strong identity and loyal roots, and El Paso is a city that has embraced us in a big way - this second location there is a direct response to that. We're proud to bring the Tidal Wave experience to both communities and give back through our Giveback Days in Claremore and El Paso."

Tidal Wave is proud to invest in the communities it calls home, having donated more than $8 million to charitable organizations nationwide. In celebration of the Claremore grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Wednesday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to Roosa Elementary School . Donations will support Roosa Elementary's commitment to academic excellence and STEM education, one of the few schools in Oklahoma to consistently earn recognition as a Great Expectations Model School.

In celebration of the El Paso grand opening, the company will host Giveback Day on Thursday, October 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., donating $1 for every free wash and $5 for every new Tidal Wave Clean Club membership to The ARC El Paso . Donations will support The ARC El Paso's mission to ensure people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are included in their communities, with access to the support, resources, and opportunities they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Claremore, OK Address: 1701 Scissortail Ave, Claremore, OK 74017

El Paso, TX Address: 1458 Lee Trevino Drive, El Paso, TX 79936

Nearby Location (El Paso): 2080 N Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, TX

Tidal Wave proudly serves customers at 335 conveyor car wash locations across the United States, including 6 in Oklahoma and 23 in Texas , with additional openings planned this year in Albuquerque, NM and Merritt Island, FL .

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and welcoming locations, and friendly customer service. With single wash options starting at $15, unlimited wash memberships and family plans, and fleet plans for businesses, Tidal Wave delivers solutions to fit every need.

For additional information about Tidal Wave Auto Spa, please visit tidalwaveautospa.com .

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded in 1999 in Thomaston, GA, by husband and wife Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia and is now the fifth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation, with 335 locations spanning 30 states. Tidal Wave is dedicated to delivering an exceptional car wash experience for every customer through industry-leading car care technology, clean and inviting locations, and outstanding customer service. The company is equally committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, raising over $8 million through its year-round fundraising initiatives and annual Charity Day event.

Media Contact: media@tidalwaveautospa.com

Website: tidalwaveautospa.com

SOURCE: Tidal Wave Auto Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/tidal-wave-auto-spa-expands-in-oklahoma-and-texas-with-two-grand-openings-this-week-1235436