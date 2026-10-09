The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Joe Hinrichs Elected Goodyear's Board Chairman

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2026 / PRNewswire / --The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the election of Joe Hinrichs as chairman of its Board of Directors, effective Oct. 7, 2026. Hinrichs, who will also chair the board's Governance and Executive Committees, was elected to the company's board in 2023. He succeeds Laurette Koellner, who will retire in accordance with Goodyear's Corporate Governance Guidelines at the company's 2027 annual meeting.

Hinrichs most recently served as president and chief executive officer of CSX Corporation. Prior to joining CSX, he held numerous leadership roles at Ford Motor Company, including president of the Global Automotive Business, executive vice president and president of Global Operations, executive vice president and president of the Americas, president of Asia Pacific and Africa, chairman and chief executive officer of Ford China, and president and chief executive officer of Ford Canada. Hinrichs holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Koellner, who previously held several leadership roles at The Boeing Company, was elected to the company's Board of Directors in 2015, becoming independent Lead Director in 2019 and non-executive chairman of the Board in 2024.

"I would like to recognize and thank Laurette for her leadership, dedication and unwavering commitment to Goodyear. On behalf of the Board, we are grateful for her many contributions throughout her more than a decade of service," said Hinrichs. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and the leadership team as we continue to innovate, strengthen our competitive position, create long-term value for our shareholders and build a stronger Goodyear."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 60,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar -Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

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SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company