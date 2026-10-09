Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 10.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851204 | ISIN: US3825501014 | Ticker-Symbol: GTR
Tradegate
09.10.26 | 20:33
4,150 Euro
-0,58 % -0,024
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1654,21509:24
4,1374,22909.10.
PR Newswire
09.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Joe Hinrichs Elected Goodyear's Board Chairman

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 9, 2026 / PRNewswire / --The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the election of Joe Hinrichs as chairman of its Board of Directors, effective Oct. 7, 2026. Hinrichs, who will also chair the board's Governance and Executive Committees, was elected to the company's board in 2023. He succeeds Laurette Koellner, who will retire in accordance with Goodyear's Corporate Governance Guidelines at the company's 2027 annual meeting.

Hinrichs most recently served as president and chief executive officer of CSX Corporation. Prior to joining CSX, he held numerous leadership roles at Ford Motor Company, including president of the Global Automotive Business, executive vice president and president of Global Operations, executive vice president and president of the Americas, president of Asia Pacific and Africa, chairman and chief executive officer of Ford China, and president and chief executive officer of Ford Canada. Hinrichs holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Koellner, who previously held several leadership roles at The Boeing Company, was elected to the company's Board of Directors in 2015, becoming independent Lead Director in 2019 and non-executive chairman of the Board in 2024.

"I would like to recognize and thank Laurette for her leadership, dedication and unwavering commitment to Goodyear. On behalf of the Board, we are grateful for her many contributions throughout her more than a decade of service," said Hinrichs. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and the leadership team as we continue to innovate, strengthen our competitive position, create long-term value for our shareholders and build a stronger Goodyear."

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 60,000 people and manufactures its products in 48 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar -Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

CONTACT:
Kelly McGlumphy
[email protected]

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.