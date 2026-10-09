Kentucky American Water Completes Acquisition of Black Mountain Utility District System

Acquisition Adds Over 4,300 Water Connections; $21 Million in Planned Infrastructure Investments

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water today completed the acquisition of the Black Mountain Utility District water system and wastewater service in Harlan County for $1.4 million. The newly acquired system serves over 4,300 water customer connections and six wastewater customer connections. The water service acquisition was approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) on July 10, 2026, and the wastewater service acquisition was approved on September 21, 2026, both reflecting Kentucky American Water's ongoing commitment to strengthening water infrastructure and enhancing service in communities across the state. Additionally, Kentucky American Water is welcoming to its operations 10 employees who have proudly provided water service to these customers prior to the acquisition.

"Reliable water service is something we often take for granted. It's the one thing in life we depend on the most in our daily lives that we likely pay the least for," said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley. "Black Mountain Utility District customers have experienced far too many issues in recent years. Kentucky American Water acquiring this system and their commitment to invest more than $20 million into system infrastructure upgrades over the next few years will have a positive long-term impact on customers. I appreciate Kentucky American Water for making this investment in Harlan County and I look forward to seeing the system improve under their watch."

Kentucky American Water is committed to investing more than $20.9 million in improvements for the water system over the next five years. Planned improvements include replacing water meters within the first year, implementing safety and security enhancements, pump station improvements as well as control and security enhancements that monitor the water system.

Recently, Kentucky American Water worked closely with Black Mountain Utility District and local emergency management officials to support response and recovery efforts following devastating flooding in Harlan County. Company employees and contractors provided operational and technical assistance to help assess water system impacts and facilitate water service restoration for approximately 200 homes.

"Kentucky American Water is committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service to our new customers in Harlan County, just as we do for over half a million people across the Commonwealth," said Rob Burton, president of Kentucky American Water. "We'll continue to strengthen this region's water infrastructure to improve quality and reliability of service for customers through ongoing investment and we look forward to being an active and impactful community partner."

High-quality customer service is a priority for Kentucky American Water. New customers will receive additional information in the mail from Kentucky American Water in the coming weeks to help facilitate a smooth transition, and the information is also available now on a new, dedicated webpage on the company's website at kentuckyamwater.com under Customer Service and Billing, then select For New Customers.

Customers will be able to take advantage of the company's customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater, multiple options for bill payment, as well as the company's customer assistance H2O Help to Others program for qualifying customers needing help paying their water bill.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 19 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.



For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water