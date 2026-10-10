The Pulse Lives on with 550,000 Users: Countdown to the 2026 EXEED International User Summit

WUHU, China, Oct. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit will be held in China under the theme "The Pulse Lives on." As the countdown to the 2026 EXEED International User Summit begins, EXEED's overseas user base has surpassed 550,000 across more than 60 markets, and the EXEEDers Club has reached its fifth anniversary.

In 2026, EXEED has continued to engage more users. At the end of April, EXEED brought together more than 170 leading partners at its Brand Night and unveiled its Europe strategy. In May, EXEED became the first Chinese premium brand to sponsor Morocco's Caftan Week. From June to July, the "To What Comes Next" global watch party series rolled out in cities including Warsaw, Riyadh and Casablanca, engaging both car enthusiasts and football fans. In August, EXLANTIX made an appearance at the Pride of Poland. In September, EXLANTIX provided VIP shuttle service for the 35th Economic Forum in Poland, and RX PHEV was showcased at the Economic Forum in Hungary. These efforts brought users closer to EXEED through technology and cultural events, as well as high-level political and business occasions.1

From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit will be held in China. Building on last year's success, it will bring even more surprises to global users: Brand Design Day will spotlight interiors and unveil a new design language, showcasing the avant-garde design and future luxury of forward-looking models such as MPV CONCEPT and ET9; Track Experience Day will be held at the Zhejiang International Circuit, where a range of new models will put their performance and racing DNA to the test through acceleration, handling, and braking. In October 2025, the story of "new technology, new products, and new design" unfolded across the track, the factory, and the ecosystem. That story will continue at the 2026 Summit.

This October, the International User Summit will make "The Pulse Lives on" a shared starting point for the next car, the next journey, and the next five years.

Media Contact

Jade Jiang

EXEED Automobile

Tel: +86 17712915830

Email: jiangtianqi3@mychery.com

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1 The RX PHEV is also known as the Omoda 9 in certain markets.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43cb5c70-61c7-470a-a106-b743f2012cb9