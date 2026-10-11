Chery Group: FREELANDER 8 Set for First International Test Drive at 2026 Chery International User Summit

SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FREELANDER will stage the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8 at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu, China. Following the brand's Global Brand Launch in Abu Dhabi on 29 September 2026, the programme will give international media, content creators and dealer partners their first opportunity to experience FREELANDER 8 on and off road.

Hosted by Chery Auto at its global headquarters in Wuhu later this month, the Summit will bring together users, media and ecosystem partners from around the world. For FREELANDER, the event builds on the Abu Dhabi launch by giving participants the opportunity to experience FREELANDER 8's capabilities behind the wheel.





FREELANDER 8 in a water crossing

All-Terrain Driving

The test drive will begin with an all-terrain programme. Participants will drive FREELANDER 8 across a range of off-road terrain, including mud, rocks, sand, steep inclines and water crossings. The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) helps drivers adapt to changing terrain.

FREELANDER 8 combines dual-motor all-wheel drive, dual-chamber air suspension and the All-Terrain Dual Lock System. Under the relevant test conditions, it can climb gradients of up to 70% and wade through water up to 900 mm deep. These capabilities are subject to the vehicle's operating limits and appropriate driving conditions.





FREELANDER 8 tackling a cross-axle section on rough terrain

On-Road Driving and Intelligent Parking

The programme will continue on a paved test course, where participants can assess acceleration, braking, handling and ride comfort. A dedicated session will introduce SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which will be available in selected markets for supported parking scenarios, subject to system operating conditions.

Together, the on-road and off-road sessions will showcase FREELANDER 8's capabilities across a range of driving environments, from everyday roads to challenging terrain.

Heritage, Intelligence and Capability

The test drive will showcase how FREELANDER 8 brings together premium heritage, intelligent technology and all-terrain capability. This combination reflects the brand slogan "Beyond the Legend" and its vision of building on its heritage through intelligent innovation and distinctive design.

FREELANDER will also host its international guests at FREELANDER Nightfall, a British-themed brand evening in Wuhu. During the event, guests will be welcomed by Mornine, an embodied AI humanoid robot from Chery International's AiMOGA brand. To date, more than 3,000 AiMOGA robots have been delivered across more than 60 countries and regions. Further details will be shared during the Summit.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery Group. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

freelander.international@mychery.com

https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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