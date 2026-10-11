Black Book Research: Black Book Releases 2027 Global Healthcare Technology Outlook Covering 167 Countries and Markets

Fifth-year, 340-page guide offers free access to country-by-country intelligence on EHR adoption, implementation challenges and healthcare technology opportunities through 2030.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 11, 2026 / Black Book Research today announced the release of its 2027 State of Global Healthcare Technology: Country Outlooks, a 340-page up-to-date reference examining 167 countries, territories and distinct healthcare technology markets. The report explores a defining challenge for the industry: translating digital adoption into connected, sustainable systems that deliver measurable clinical, operational and financial value.

This marks the fifth year Black Book has produced its comprehensive country-by-country guide to worldwide electronic health record (EHR) and healthcare information technology (HIT) adoption and execution.

Black Book makes this annual guide available free with registration as a contribution to the global healthcare community, reflecting its belief that access to independent research should not depend on geography, institutional size or the ability to purchase market intelligence. By sharing this knowledge, Black Book aims to help healthcare leaders, public authorities and technology innovators, including those serving resource-constrained communities, avoid costly missteps, identify practical opportunities and direct limited resources toward sustainable improvements in care.

The complete publication is available free with registration to industry stakeholders, including journalists, healthcare leaders, policymakers, technology companies, investors and advisers. This publication is not a collection of vendor performance scorecards or rankings; it provides a vendor-agnostic, unbiased and independent assessment of country-level opportunities, threats and implementation conditions for both buyers and sellers of healthcare information technology.

Black Book will separately announce its country-by-country vendor performance rankings and key performance indicator (KPI) results in November 2026, based on scores provided by clients and users, to inform EHR and HIT purchasing, deployment and optimization worldwide in 2027.

"Healthcare technology is converging around common ambitions, but the routes to achieving them remain profoundly local," said Doug Brown, founder of Black Book Research. "Europe is working to make health data usable across institutions and borders; Gulf markets are pursuing national-scale integration; and North America is seeking greater value from mature digital infrastructure."

"Across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, advanced systems coexist with settings where connectivity, affordability and local support still determine what can work. The strategic error is treating every adoption gap as an immediately addressable market. In 2027, advantage will come from understanding what each health system can implement, connect, secure and sustain, not simply what it can buy," said Brown.

Beyond Adoption: Where Global Opportunity Meets Local Execution

Rather than ranking every country against one maturity standard, the report examines distinct development paths, from optimization of established digital systems to foundational infrastructure and continuity of care in constrained environments. Country profiles address hospital and primary-care digitization, national information platforms, telehealth, population health analytics, revenue-cycle systems, governance, implementation barriers and priorities through 2030.

The analysis identifies interoperability as an increasingly important dividing line between installing technology and transforming care. Shared patient identifiers, national registries, electronic prescribing and connected records influence whether individual EHR investments deliver systemwide benefits. Primary-care and community integration remain recurring weaknesses, even where hospital digitization is comparatively advanced.

The report also concludes that AI readiness depends on the quality of underlying data, workflows, governance and security. Meanwhile, local implementation capacity and sustainable funding increasingly determine whether digital-health projects remain operational after their initial deployment. These conditions create opportunities beyond core EHR replacement, including integration, cloud modernization, cybersecurity, patient access, analytics and workflow automation.

For strategic vendors and corporate development teams, Black Book's original country-level analysis provides context for evaluating market entry, international expansion, local partnerships, portfolio refocusing and selective retrenchment. The guide connects market potential with practical requirements such as language, hosting, national-platform integration, workforce availability and implementation economics. For media, it offers a consolidated reference for explaining why similar technologies can face substantially different prospects across borders.

Research Grounded in International User Experience

The outlook draws on Black Book's 2026 international survey of 21,555 verified hospital and health-system software users across 147 non-U.S. countries, alongside country-level market observations and authoritative public information. The publication's broader 167-profile scope includes the United States and selected territories or distinct healthcare technology markets, extending beyond the survey's geographic footprint.

Free Download for Industry Stakeholders

The complete 340-page report is available at no charge with registration, providing industry stakeholders with Black Book's country-specific outlooks, regional analysis and practical reference material for 2027-2030 planning.

Register and download: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/2027-black-book-state-of-global-healthcare-technology

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-agnostic healthcare technology and services market research organization. Its research examines client satisfaction, user experience, operational performance, buyer priorities and market change. Black Book has measured EHR client experience and user satisfaction continuously since 2010, supporting evidence-led decisions by healthcare organizations, public authorities and technology stakeholders worldwide.

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SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-releases-2027-global-healthcare-technology-outlook-coverin-1235510