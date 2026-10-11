The new homeowner guide explains when to contact a restoration contractor, how to document water damage, and what to know before filing an insurance claim

Arlington, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 11, 2026) - Encore Construction, a family-owned restoration contractor serving Western Washington, has published a new homeowner guide, "Should You Call a Restoration Company or Insurance First After Water Damage?" The article addresses a common question homeowners face after a plumbing leak or flood: who to contact first when both immediate cleanup and an insurance claim may be necessary.





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Drawing on its experience handling water damage and insurance-related restoration projects, Encore explains why an early professional inspection can help homeowners document the loss before discussing its extent with an insurance adjuster. The guide also covers what to expect during the claims process and why homeowners should notify their insurers promptly in accordance with their policy requirements.

Encore recommends getting professional help documenting water damage as early as possible. A restoration contractor can identify affected materials and provide photographs and moisture readings that help homeowners give their insurance company an accurate account of the loss. About 95% of Encore's projects are paid through homeowners insurance. During a free inspection, a project manager measures and photographs the damage and explains what the homeowner can expect from the insurer. "We work with insurance companies, but we work for the homeowner," Lokhmatov said.

Washington homeowners have the right to choose their own contractor for covered repairs, even when their insurance company recommends a preferred provider. The Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner confirms that policyholders are not required to use a contractor selected by their insurer.

Calling a contractor first does not mean waiting to file. Encore stresses that delay is the costliest mistake it sees. "Somebody has water, decides to deal with it later, and calls two weeks after," Lokhmatov said. "Then insurance says, if you had called right away, this was a small job. Now there's rot, and we're not covering that."

Homeowners who have already opened a claim can still bring in their own contractor. "If you already called your insurance and they haven't sent anybody yet, call us," Lokhmatov said. "That works too, no problem."

The company also points to the paperwork behind a claim, which includes line-item estimates, work authorizations, and thousands of job-site photos. Encore's in-house team prepares that file and handles the correspondence with the adjuster. "It's a full-time job just doing the documentation," Lokhmatov said. "For a homeowner on their own, that's three or four hours a day, every day, until the project is done."

About Encore Construction

Encore Construction is a locally owned, family-run restoration company serving residential and commercial clients across Skagit, Snohomish, King, Whatcom, and Island counties in Washington. Founded in 2015, the company provides water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage restoration, and biohazard cleanup. Encore handles the entire process with its own crews, from emergency mitigation and contents packout to full reconstruction, without relying on subcontractors. The company operates a 13,000-square-foot storage warehouse and has an in-house team that manages insurance claim documentation and coordination. Encore Construction holds an active Washington general contractor registration (ENCORCL85XXX), with $1 million in general liability insurance coverage. The company offers free on-site inspections and responds to restoration emergencies 24/7. Learn more at encorerestore.com.

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