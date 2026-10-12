Interest rate concerns, geopolitical tensions and abrupt price movements are making capital markets increasingly unpredictable. In such an environment, gold benefits from its role as a crisis currency, but for investors, it is not just the gold price that matters; it is also which projects can actually benefit economically from it. This is where Lahontan Gold (ISIN: CA50732M1014 | TSX-V: LG | FRA: Y2F | WKN: A3DKKY) comes into focus. The Canadian company focuses on Nevada, an established US gold-mining region with comparatively reliable legal and regulatory frameworks. At its heart is the Santa Fe project, whose resource base has recently grown significantly. Lahontan reports a total of around 2.39 million ounces of gold equivalent in the Indicated and Inferred categories. At the same time, investigations into historic heap-leach material could open up an opportunity to recover additional gold and silver from previously mined ore. Lahontan is also setting a new strategic course: The planned acquisition of Emergent Metals is intended to strengthen control over West Santa Fe, eliminate future payment obligations and certain royalty burdens, and expand the regional project portfolio. In addition, a new drilling programme at West Santa Fe could pave the way for further growth. The decisive test, however, will come with the revised preliminary economic assessment (PEA). It must show how resource growth, potential heap processing and better control over the projects actually translate into viable mine economics. The company is targeting construction to start in 2027. An exciting time is beginning - CEO Kimberly Ann shows how steady progress can bring the goal within reach. Investors could see significant upside!

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