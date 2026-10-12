Yuhang Economic Development Zone: Diversified Industrial Park Powers Future of Smart Manufacturing

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth Global Digital Trade Expo was recently held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together more than 2,000 companies from around the world to showcase cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence in digital trade.





Among the exhibitors are two companies from Hangzhou's eight emerging technology companies: Hangzhou Xynova Technology Co., Ltd. (Xynova), which showcased its high-DoF dexterous hands, and Bibo (Hangzhou) Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd., which presented its intelligent automotive chassis solutions. Together, they highlighted the latest advances in intelligent manufacturing.

Both companies share a common home: the Yuhang Economic Development Zone in Zhejiang.

Located in northern Hangzhou along the Dongtiaoxi River, the Yuhang Economic Development Zone is a provincial-level economic development zone approved by the Zhejiang provincial government. It serves as the main industrial platform of Yuhang District, the closest intelligent manufacturing cluster to Hangzhou's administrative center, and an important window for Hangzhou to open up to the world.

Situated at the intersection of the G60 Science and Innovation Corridor in the Yangtze River Delta, the Hangzhou East Intelligent Manufacturing Corridor and the Hangzhou West Science and Technology Innovation Corridor, the zone is more than a geographic hub - it is a magnet for global innovation resources. Building on "One Smart, Three New" industries - smart manufacturing, new equipment, new materials and new energy - the zone is developing specialized sectors in chips, robotics and digital energy. It is driving manufacturing toward greater sophistication, digitalization and sustainability, creating new opportunities for the development of new quality productive forces.

To keep pace with global industrial transformation, the zone has developed a diverse portfolio of high-quality incubation spaces and tailored full-cycle solutions covering everything from R&D to production.

Renheli Hangshi Intelligent Manufacturing Center, jointly developed by Hangzhou Industrial Investment Group and state-owned enterprises of the Yuhang Economic Development Zone, offers 210,000 square meters of mixed-use industrial space, including single-story factories, standalone plants and R&D office buildings. With generous floor heights and a wide range of layouts, the center offers flexible leasing and purchase options, including a rent-to-own model. Operating under a "fund + industrial base + services" model, it focuses on attracting companies in new materials, core components for smart manufacturing, integrated circuits and semiconductors. Talent apartments, conference facilities and commercial amenities support businesses throughout their development, from R&D to scaled-up production.

For the semiconductor industry, where precision is critical, Xinchuang Space · Yuhang Semiconductor Industrial Park provides specialized facilities and support. Covering 98,000 square meters, the park features Class 10,000 and Class 100,000 cleanrooms, floor heights suited to semiconductor manufacturing processes, and integrated facilities for R&D, incubation, acceleration and production. It also provides professional meeting facilities and business and leisure spaces, bringing together advanced companies from China and abroad and fostering close collaboration across the semiconductor value chain. The park serves both as an accelerator for technological R&D and business incubation and as a showcase for the development of new quality productive forces.





Designed to meet the distinctive needs of Specialized, Refined, Differential, and Innovative (SRDI) enterprises, the SRDI Complex offers flexible layouts and comprehensive shared services, making it well suited to corporate headquarters and R&D centers. Its 20,000-square-meter facility combines shared meeting rooms, maker spaces and a cafe. Each floor can be flexibly subdivided, accommodating light manufacturing while creating an open and collaborative environment for innovation.

Zichuang Future Smart Manufacturing Valley offers 56,000 square meters of flexible industrial space, with a focus on electronics and information technology, instrumentation, and machinery and equipment companies. Products made by resident companies are exported to multiple countries, with some businesses actively participating in Belt and Road projects. The park provides one-stop services covering investment and financing, applications for government science and technology programs, and human resources. It has been recognized as a three-star A-rated small and micro enterprise park in Hangzhou and a municipal-level incubator.

As the zone continues to expand its industrial footprint, the general equipment manufacturing project on Yuzheng Gongchu [2026] No. 4 is scheduled to begin construction in December 2026. Bounded by Renliang Road to the east, Fengyun Road to the west, and Zhangwan Road to the north, the project will have a total floor area of 103,012.55 square meters. Plans include 11 factory buildings ranging from four to 12 floors, a four-story parking building and one basement level in part of the site. The project will include R&D workshops and general-purpose factories, with a focus on green industries such as new energy, new materials and industrial equipment, providing highly customizable and cost-effective industrial space.

Under its "mega-incubator" strategy, Yuhang Economic Development Zone provides more than physical space. It offers full-cycle support covering government policy applications, intellectual property, investment and financing, talent recruitment and development, and industrial-chain matchmaking, creating a virtuous cycle of attracting, nurturing and retaining businesses. Established companies can expand production and set up headquarters; start-ups can commercialize technologies at lower cost; and overseas companies entering China can quickly connect with local industry partners.

Here, industry and urban life are closely integrated, while work and everyday life coexist in harmony. A 12-kilometer waterfront walking trail connects the area's green spaces, while talent apartments, commercial complexes, schools and other amenities support a 15-minute living circle.

Where culture meets innovation, opportunities are taking root. Yuhang Economic Development Zone looks forward to working with innovators from around the world, building a strong presence in Hangzhou while reaching global markets and sharing in the opportunities created by the growth of smart manufacturing in China.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60c6ec4a-6728-4dab-bcb5-4d75286bf414

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Contact: Ms. Huang, Tel: 86-10-63074558